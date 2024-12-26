Israeli soccer player allegedly humiliated by Border Police in Jerusalem

Muhammad Abu Fani, an Israeli national soccer player, said he was humiliated by a Border Police officer in Jerusalem, Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported on Thursday.

According to KAN, Yesh Atid MK Simon Davidson, who knows Abu Fani personally, called on National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to investigate the situation.

In a statement to Ben-Gvir, Davidson shared that Abu Fani and his cousin traveled to Jerusalem to pray, where he was publicly humiliated at the Lion's Gate of the Old City by a Border Police officer.

Abu Fani alleged that the guard yelled at and teased him and threatened to ban him from entering Jerusalem for a year, all without legal grounds, KAN reported.

Davidson wrote, “This behavior is unacceptable. It’s a serious violation of human dignity, especially as it involves an athlete who represents the State of Israel. Muhammad Abu Fani, an Arab-Israeli player who plays professionally in Hungary, is an important figure working to promote coexistence and unity between Arab and Jewish communities." Israeli national soccer team meets during practice (credit: ADI AVISHAI)

"Incidents like this harm him personally and undermine broader efforts to foster integration and equality in Israeli society," Davidson continued.

In addition to demanding an investigation, KAN reported that Davidson also summoned the officer in question to issue a formal apology to Abu Fani and is now working to implement ways to prevent similar incidents in the future.

“Events like this tarnish Israel’s image, threaten our social cohesion, and undermine public trust in the authorities. I demand swift and decisive action to address this incident and prevent recurrence,” Davidson wrote, according to KAN.

The Israel Police stated in response, “The incident will be thoroughly investigated, and lessons will be drawn from the findings. Border Police officers operate in complex circumstances in Jerusalem’s Old City, conducting rigorous checks to maintain public order and security while ensuring freedom of worship.”

Ben-Gvir responded to Davidson’s request for an investigation, saying he believed the Border Police officer acted appropriately. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

“I fully support the Border Police officer in this case,” Ben-Gvir said. “It seems Abu Fani failed to properly identify himself and showed disrespect to the officer. Under my leadership, no one—not even a soccer player—will disparage a Border Police officer.”