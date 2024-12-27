‘A giant of a man’: Holocaust survivor and Nazi hunter Josef Lewkowicz dies at 98

Josef Lewkowicz, a Holocaust survivor who endured six concentration camps and later became a Nazi hunter, passed away in Jerusalem on Thursday, at the age of 98. Known as "Reb Yosef," Lewkowicz’s story of survival and justice has inspired countless individuals and will continue to resonate through his legacy.

Lewkowicz’s life was chronicled in the UK bestseller The Survivor, which has been translated into 12 languages and is set to launch in the US on Holocaust Memorial Day, January 27, 2025. His story also forms the basis of the documentary The Survivor’s Revenge, produced by JRoots, which highlights his incredible resilience and his pursuit of justice against Nazi perpetrators, including Amon Goth, the infamous "Butcher of Plaszow."

Leaving behind a legacy

Rabbi Naftali Schiff, CEO of Jewish Futures and co-founder of JRoots, reflected on Lewkowicz’s legacy: “Reb Yosef had a long, arduous journey involving the greatest challenges known to mankind; trials and tribulations of the highest magnitude that he bore with courage, bravery, faith, and commitment, with an unswerving devotion to Yiddishkeit and life itself.”

Schiff recounted a moving memory of Lewkowicz leading a group of high school students in Poland, dancing with a newly completed Torah scroll at a former site of Nazi atrocities. “There couldn’t perhaps be a greater revenge for Reb Yosef than dancing together with this younger generation,” Schiff said. A group of Nazi police in Otfinów, Poland, 1943. (credit: YAD VASHEM PHOTO ARCHIVES)

Lewkowicz’s dedication to preserving Jewish heritage and educating future generations was evident through his work with JRoots. This organization organizes educational journeys to sites of Jewish history, particularly in Poland. His life, marked by faith, resilience, and a commitment to justice, is a powerful reminder of the enduring spirit of the Jewish people.

Lewkowicz was meant to be launching a new book published by Harper Horizon on January 27, 2025, to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The memoir chronicles Lewkowicz's experiences surviving six concentration camps during World War II, including encounters with notorious SS Kommandant Amon Goeth. Despite enduring unimaginable horrors, he emerged with an unwavering commitment to justice, transforming from a survivor into a Nazi hunter.

Reflecting on his life, Lewkowicz wrote, "I endured hunger, beatings, and torture in six camps and managed to prevail so I could bring a monster to justice." The book not only documents his suffering but also highlights his resilience and dedication to ensuring that the atrocities of the Holocaust are never forgotten.