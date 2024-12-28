IDF will ramp up strikes on Houthis amid growing regional tensions – report

Israel has decided to start gathering more intelligence and carry out more strikes on the Houthis, signaling the start of a broader campaign, N12 reported on Friday.

N12 reported on its program Ulpan Shishi that the IDF will start collaborating with international partners more to conduct more strikes in Yemen. The outlet additionally reported that the long-term campaign could have potential consequences, such as disrupting international flights at Ben-Gurion Airport and an increased number of launches from Yemen to Israel.

This report comes after multiple days of late-night launches from Yemen and increased IDF operations in Yemen. The IAF struck the largest amount of Houthi targets since the start of the war on Thursday, including a strike at Yemen's Sana'a airport.

The Jerusalem Post reported that the IAF struck Houthi military infrastructure, including routes that the Houthis used to smuggle Iranian weapons into Yemen.

At the time of the report's release, Houthi-affiliated media reported that US and UK jets were striking targets in Sana'a. Washington and London did not comment on the reports. Smoke rises after Israeli strikes near Sana'a airport, in Sanaa, Yemen, December 26, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH)

Increase in strikes

N12 reported that the defense sector is preparing to increase its strikes on Yemen in both scale and frequency.

The strikes, which were meant to increase pressure on the Houthis, were coordinated between the US, the UK, and Israel, the report stated.

N12 reported that the IDF is also considering operations in Iran. This comes after months of reports that the IDF considered striking Iranian nuclear facilities.

The report additionally discussed how the American THAAD defense system intercepted a Houthi missile for the first time on Friday.

The Post previously reported that it was the first time that the THAAD defense system was used in Israel. It was sent to Israel with an operating crew of 100 people in October to prepare in case of another Iranian attack. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

In a video published to social media, one of the American soldiers can be heard saying, "I've waited 18 years for this."

THAAD is comparable to Israel's Arrow 3 air defense system. The Post reported that its creator, Lockheed Martin, developed it to intercept and destroy short- and medium-range ballistic missiles during final flight stages.

THAAD was part of a multi-billion dollar arms deal between the US and Israel to upgrade military infrastructure.