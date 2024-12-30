Israel raids Iranian missile facility in Syria in covert operation

Israel conducted a commando raid on an underground Iranian missile production facility near the city of Maysaf in Syria in September, an exclusive KAN News report revealed on Sunday.

The report said that the raid targeted two significant sites, which were the Syrian defense industry's Scientific Studies and Research Center and the underground missile production facility run by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards.

Israel had informed the United States about the operation in advance, the report also said.

Notably, Syria's Scientific Studies and Research Center has been on Israel's radar for more than a decade, Israeli defense officials told KAN News.

The report added that Israel prepared its operational plans after it detected that Iran had transferred components for a precision missile project into the facility. Israel then decided to address the "growing threat," according to KAN News. A missile is launched during an annual drill in the coastal area of the Gulf of Oman and near the Strait of Hormuz, Iran (credit: REUTERS)

Concerns about Iranian missiles

The decision to carry out the strike was believed to be influenced by concerns over the ongoing war, along with the potential risk that the Iranian missile factory would begin mass-producing missiles, the report said.

KAN News also mentioned that the aforementioned weapons were reportedly intended to be used as a supply for Hezbollah.

The operation occured approximately 200 kilometers from Israeli territory and was deemed urgent to prevent the facility from reaching full production capacity, the report concluded.