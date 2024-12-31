Eyal Golan performance at women’s festival canceled amid resurfaced sexual abuse claims

After a massive backlash, Eyal Golan’s performance at the Eilat Women’s Festival has been canceled, the event's management announced on Tuesday.

The performance was criticized the moment it was announced due to Golan’s history of alleged sexual abuse and pedophilia.

Sarit Productions, run by Sarit Franco—one of the most powerful people in Israel’s music industry—said in a statement, “The company wishes all women, wherever they are, determination, courage, standing up for their rights, and mental fortitude. The Women's Festival will continue to empower women and strengthen them in every way.”

This is not the first time that the more conservative-style Women's Festival, which will be held February 13-15 in Eilat, was supposed to host Golan in light of the allegations against him. Eden Hasson, Eden Ben Zaken, and comedian Ben Ben Baruch are expected to perform, but Michal Tsafir and Yana Darom canceled their appearances following Zamolowski’s interview. Israeli singer Eyal Golan performs at the Arena Stadium in Jerusalem on December 6, 2021. (credit: Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90)

The cancellation came shortly after Taisia Zamolowski, the main plaintiff in the case of sexual abuse of underage girls by Eyal Golan’s father, Daniel Biton, came forward, alongside plaintiff “N,” on KAN 11 to reveal more details of the abuse she endured when they were underage.

Zamolowski, now 29, revealed that she was lured by Biton, who used his son’s fame against her, as she was a big fan. He promised her concerts and meetings with Golan, then forced her to perform sexual acts and manipulated her into lying about her age to Golan, telling her to claim she was 18. She detailed a particularly traumatic incident at Golan's apartment during a party, where she alleged both Golan and another famous singer sexually assaulted her in the stairwell.

The abuse pattern continued with Biton allegedly using access to his son as leverage to coerce Zamolowski into performing sexual acts with his associates. She described multiple incidents, including being locked in a van with an assailant and being abandoned in Netanya as punishment for refusing sexual demands.

Social Games case

The case, known as the "Social Game," culminated in Biton's conviction in 2015 through a plea bargain, resulting in a two-year prison sentence for charges including paying underage girls for sex and obstruction of justice. Golan was investigated on suspicion of consensual illicit intercourse and luring minors to use drugs, but the case was closed in May 2023 due to insufficient evidence.

Biton died of COVID-19 in 2021.

In 2022, Golan was investigated again on suspicion of solicitation for prostitution following the court testimonies of Zamolowski and "N."

Golan released a statement on Instagram on Monday denying knowledge of these activities, claiming they were conducted without his awareness and "behind his back." He emphasized that he had severed ties with those involved, including his father, and had changed his family name due to his father's actions.

He later made his Instagram account private.

“We have a practical suggestion - it's not too late to change direction,” said Women’s Movement of Israel, Naamat, chairperson Hagit Pe’er. “On an evening intended to celebrate female empowerment, it's appropriate that they invite the brave Taisia Zamolowski to the stage.”

The cancellation was “a necessary and important step that sends a message to all women and men in Israel,” said Tal Hochman, chairperson of the Women’s Lobby. “There is morality, there is a limit, and there is a price for actions that are not in line with the values on which we raise our children and grandchildren in the State of Israel. There is a public price for a person who was allegedly part of an affair that resulted in sexual harm to young women and minors. Taisia and N, we believe you and hope that this step, along with your courageous exposure, will bring you some comfort and a feeling that you are not alone.”