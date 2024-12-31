Hebrew University offers female students year of free study on select courses

As part of a new initiative, Hebrew University will provide a free first year of study to all female undergraduate students accepted into the computer science or mathematics programs for the 2025 academic year, the university announced on Wednesday.

The university’s plan aims to “encourage women to integrate and excel in the exact sciences.”

“The initiative is designed to reduce the gender representation gap in these sought-after fields, and to enable more women to take part in significant roles in the high-tech and science industries,” said Prof. Tamir Shefer, rector of the university.

Bringing women into tech

Prof. Sarah Cohen, dean of the School of Engineering and Computer Science at the university, said working toward adequate representation of women in technology and science careers is a “mission of great importance.”

“Our graduates have been shaping the high-tech and advanced technology industries for generations, and it is essential that women play a significant role in this field,” she said. “Providing scholarships specifically for women is a step aimed at removing barriers and encouraging more talented women to join us, out of the belief that human diversity is a key to innovation and excellence.” An aerial view of Hebrew University of Jerusalem's Mount Scopus campus. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Based on data provided by Hebrew University, the percentage of women in their computer science department rose from 30.81% in 2020 to 35.06% in 2024. In the mathematics department, the percentage of women rose from 27.63% in 2020 to 30.32% in 2023, and dropped to 24.89% in 2024.

Cohen explained the gender gap in these subjects of study is not specific to Israel, but exists worldwide.

“It begins at an early stage, when fewer girls choose to study sciences at the five-unit level in high school,” she said.

“Often, claims are made that these subjects are perceived as difficult, and the image of the high-tech world as a male province also discourages many women. We believe that this scholarship will help remove at least one barrier that prevents equal representation of women and help make the field more equal. At a time when the high-tech industry in Israel needs quality personnel with an academic background, increasing the number of women in the field will help achieve this goal."

In 2022, the university was ranked first in Israel for various subjects including mathematics, and 17th worldwide in Mathematics and Communications.