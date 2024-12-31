Daunting political challenges await coalition in 2025 - analysis

The coalition avoided a serious crisis on Tuesday by passing a law that was crucial for it to be able to pass the 2025 budget. The budget is one of a number of challenges that the coalition will need to deal with in the coming months.

First, according to law, the budget itself must pass before March 31, or else the government falls and an election is called. However, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich intends to have it pass by the end of January. As long as the budget does not pass, ministries will run on what is known as “continuous budget,” based on last year’s budget. Continuous budgets hamper the government’s capabilities as their spending is limited. The longer the legislation drags on, the larger the damage to the economy will be.

A haredi man and an IDF soldier pray at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, November 14, 2024 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Another major challenge the coalition must surmount is the issue of haredi IDF service . Three haredi MKs broke with the coalition on Tuesday, with one opposing and two abstaining, and this trend will likely continue and even deepen until Netanyahu grants them an acceptable agreement.The MKs who broke with the coalition on Tuesday were from the hassidic Agudat Yisrael, but the other haredi parties, Degel Hatorah and Shas, have also demanded that a bill pass that exempts all Torah students from IDF service.

In an attempt likely intended to placate the haredi MKs ahead of Tuesday’s vote, Defense Minister Yisrael Katz revealed that his plan was to have 50% of each graduating haredi class enter nation service within seven years, and that haredim will receive necessary conditions to maintain their lifestyle while serving. The haredi parties will likely attempt to broaden this definition as much as possible to include volunteers in organizations like ZAKA and Magen David Adom, and thus avoid haredi integration into the military as much as possible.

Unlikely to receive backing of AG's Office