Arab Israeli McDonald's worker assaults IDF soldiers in Ramat Gan

An 18-year-old Arab resident of Ma'ale Iron was arrested for assaulting uniformed IDF soldiers at a McDonald's in Raman Gan, Israeli media reported Tuesday evening.

The employee, who works at the McDonald's branch on Yitzira Street in the Bursa area of Ramat Gan, cursed at the soldiers in Arabic, threatened them with a mop, and demanded they "leave the place."

In a video of the event posted on X/Twitter, the employee was also seen forcefully throwing an object at the soldiers.

קילל וזרק חפצים: עובד מקדונלד'ס נעצר בחשד שתקף חיילים על מדיםhttps://t.co/xlvA42rVS3 pic.twitter.com/drV2AiPdoe — החדשות - N12 (@N12News) December 31, 2024

Additional employees behind the counter were seen smiling at the soldiers and made no attempt to stop the worker.

Police officers called to scene

Police officers from the Bnei Brak-Ramat Gan station in the Tel Aviv area were called to the scene and arrested the employee for further investigation.

Charges against the employee are reported to include harming symbols of governance, as soldiers and uniforms are considered such symbols.

This offense carries additional weight during wartime.