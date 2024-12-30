Deep divides between Israeli Arabs, Jews in social issues and equality, survey finds

Almost two-thirds of Israeli Arabs felt that Jewish society holds negative attitudes towards them, with only 7.5% perceiving positive attitudes, according to the recently published findings of a November survey conducted by the Abraham Initiatives.

Jewish Israelis surveyed revealed a widespread awareness of the issue, with 73% of Jewish respondents reporting they believe that Jews possess a negative attitude towards Arab society, with only 4.9% describing attitudes towards Arabs positively.

Survey participants were also questioned on their perceptions regarding equal opportunities for Jews and Arabs, particularly in the employment, education, and health sectors. Results found that 85% of Arabs believed there to be a societal gap, with only 62% of Jews agreeing.

The survey further showed that nearly half of Israeli Arabs feel there has been a decline in public support for equality between Arabs and Jews since the establishment of the current government, with 35% of Jews surveyed agreeing.

A large majority of Arab citizens surveyed also ranked violence and crime in the Arab sector as the most concerning issue, followed by anti-Arab racism, housing and land shortages, and education, respectively.

Should Arabs be represented in the Coalition?

When surveyed, 56% of Arabs stated their support for Arab parties joining the government coalition, including one-third of those surveyed who believed the government should represent all sectors of society.

When surveyed, 56% of Arabs stated their support for Arab parties joining the government coalition, including one-third of those surveyed who believed the government should represent all sectors of society.

Jewish respondents reported nearly the opposite, with 55% opposing the participation of any Arab party in a coalition. 29% of Jewish respondents disagreed, believing that a coalition partnership should be sought.

The survey had a representative sample of 720 respondents.

The Abraham Initiatives conducts such surveys periodically, including in April 2024, and is an organization that "envisions Israel as a democratic state, homeland of the Jewish people and all its citizens, that guarantees and protects the full citizenship and equal rights of its Palestinian citizens; where Jewish- and Palestinian-Israelis co-create a cohesive, inclusive society; and that exists peacefully alongside an independent, sovereign Palestinian state" according to its website.