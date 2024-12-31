'More meaningful this year': How Israelis are welcoming 2025

Across the world, on Tuesday, New Year celebrations welcomed 2025, bidding farewell to 2024.

Israelis, however, noted their difficulty in celebrating the new year, a year three months after the start of the war and amid the ongoing fighting in the Gaza Strip.

Amid the recent missile attacks launched by the Houthis in Yemen, Shira, 29, from Ramat Gan, noted, "It feels like any moment could be an alarm, so I'm not really in the mood to celebrate."

Bars are also reporting a change. Instead of wild parties, Tel Aviv was offering a more laid-back evening this year – with live performances, stand-up comedy, and mellow DJ sets.

"We're going to a Dudu Tassa concert; it feels fitting," Tomer,34, from Tel Aviv, noted. "You want to go out and feel a bit of normalcy. Listen, as we've seen in recent weeks, there could be a siren at any moment, but that's become part of life." Tel Aviv welcomes the new year. December 31, 2024. (credit: Via Maariv)

Yonatan, 31, from north Tel Aviv, also planned a more modest outing. "A neighborhood bar with friends. We're going out a bit, but it doesn't really feel festive."

The general feeling was of a delicate balance between the desire to unwind and the security reality. Michal, 28, stated, "You can go out, but you can't forget. And perhaps because of that, this New Year's Eve might be more meaningful this year."

Celebrations throughout the world

Around the world, celebrations have already begun in the southern hemisphere, with the island nation of Kiribati being the first country to welcome 2025.

Australia, Cambodia, and the United Arab Emirates also welcomed the new year with a display of fireworks.