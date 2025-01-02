Israeli medical team restores sight to hundreds in Ethiopian humanitarian mission

Operation Ethiopia, an Israeli humanitarian medical delegation, concluded their latest mission to provide critical eye care services to communities in Ethiopia, the delegation announced on Sunday.

The 15-member team, led by Prof. Morris E. Hartstein, treated nearly 1,000 patients across the country.

The team treated patients in Addis Ababa and the Seba Kare internally displaced persons camp in Mekelle, Tigray.

Along with providing crucial medical care, Operation Ethiopia trained dozens of teenagers aged 15-18 in basic first aid.

Additionally, the team worked to restore the eyesight of over 500 blind people through an extensive Cataract Campaign, distributed 18 canes to the Mekelle School for the Blind, and provided hundreds of pairs of glasses to patients. Operation Ethiopia. (credit: Courtesy of Operation Ethiopia)

'Truly transformative'

"I feel incredibly fortunate to have been part of this remarkable humanitarian effort,” said mission member Adv. Jeremy Lustman, head of the DLA Piper Israel Group.

“Witnessing the direct impact of Operation Ethiopia – how a dedicated team can restore sight, hope, and dignity to hundreds of people in just a few days – is truly transformative. It's a powerful reminder of how professional collaboration can make a profound difference in people's lives."