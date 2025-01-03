IAF pounds Hamas terror targets in Gaza Strip

The Israel Air Force struck some 40 Hamas terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip in the past day, the military said on Friday.

Among the targets, were Hamas gathering points, and command and control centers from which terrorists carried out attack against IDF troops and the State of Israel.

Embedded in schools

The IDF noted that some of the Hamas centers had been previously used as schools, stating "This is a further example of the Hamas terrorist organization’s systematic abuse of the Gazan population and civilian infrastructure in violation of international law."

Smoke rises from a strike carried out in the Gaza Strip. January 1, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH)

Prior to the strike, guided by southern command and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) intelligence information, precautions were taken to avoid harming civilians, including using aerial surveillance, precise munitions and further intelligence information.