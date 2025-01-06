Future of IDF: Nagel commission issues report on transforming military

The government commission headed by former national security council chief Jacob Nagel issued its report for reframing the future of the IDF on Monday.

While the report does contain a number of ideas for change, it did not involve any probing of the October 7 failure, and as such, some critics will view its conclusions as missing a large piece of the puzzle for improving.

A major recommendation of the commission is to shift the Israeli defense establishment and its budget from a deterrence and defense posture to a much more proactive and preventative attack posture regarding threats.

Nagel said that this shift would involve shifting resources to a 70% attack versus 30% defense balance.

In order to accomplish this and to provide for the IDF's immediate ongoing larger needs, Nagel recommended adding nine billion shekels to the 2025 budget and keeping at some level of increased levels until around 2030.

After 2030, the defense budget would still be increased, but at steadily reduced levels.

Also, Nagel suggested that even budget levels for 2026 would start a process of reduction and returning to more normal levels, whereas for 2025 he was against any process of reduction.

All of these budget approaches assume that Israel does not engage in another major war, though Nagel did not clarify what impact keeping IDF forces in Syria for all of 2025 or a new major invasion of Gaza City for a month would have on the budgetary picture.

Besides a more proactive and preemptive attack approach to threats, Nagel said that the IDF’s funding and force buildup for confronting threatening countries further away, especially Iran, was highly inadequate and needed increased resources and funding.

Need to invest larger resources into security issues

Further, Nagel said that Israel needs to invest much larger resources into security issues related to space, cyber warfare, artificial intelligence, and technology in general.

Interestingly, Nagel did not think that the IDF’s size was inadequate on October 7, 2023, but does think it is inadequately small now in light of the seven fronts it faces challenges on.

Nagel pushed for a full integration of all Israeli citizens into the IDF, with a special emphasis on Haredim.

At the same time, he said this integration could occur gradually.

He did not clarify whether gradual meant over closet to two years as some have recommended or over seven years, as Defense Minister Israel Katz has proposed and for which he has received heavy criticism as being a cover for burying the issue.

In addition, Nagel suggested that the burden on reservists could be significantly alleviated by creating a larger number of short career officer track jobs, lasting only around two years.

Such officers would have the expertise that many reservists have, but can be paid lower salaries.

At the same time, Nagel said that especially combat officers and fighters must be paid more to be able to keep them in the service in an age when dying in battle is much more frequent than before October 7.

14 experts and former high ranking defense officials also served on the committee with Nagel.

Out of the 130 page report, all but around 20 pages are being made public.

Exactly how many IDF forces are needed in the different fronts is one major topic which will remain classified.

The commission started its work in August.

It’s mandate did not include anything relating to probing the October 7 failure, but rather only a forward looking view to preparing the IDF for the future.