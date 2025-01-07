‘10,000 diaspora volunteers needed to rebuild Israel’s North,’ says Israeli group

An Israeli organization has issued an urgent call for 10,000 volunteers from Jewish communities worldwide to help rebuild northern Israel, devastated by recent conflict.

Following a ceasefire agreement in Lebanon, One Heart organization has already mobilized over 5,000 volunteers to carry out aid missions in the North, aiming to prepare the region for the return of displaced residents. Volunteers have been renovating homes, clearing debris, restoring infrastructure, and providing critical support to communities affected by the war.

However, the scale of destruction in the northern region has prompted One Heart’s leadership to appeal to Jewish diaspora communities for additional support.

“The need on the ground is immense,” said the group’s CEO, Tomer Dror. “We urgently require more hands to help clear the devastation, rebuild homes, and restore a sense of normalcy to the residents.”

The group has established a network of volunteer homes in conflict zones, such as Zarit and Malkiya, where participants can relocate for extended periods to assist in rehabilitation efforts. A northern command center has been set up in collaboration with local partners at Kibbutz Amir to coordinate tasks across the Upper Galilee.

Experience in southern Israel

This appeal builds on One Heart’s experience in southern Israel, where it mobilized 70,000 volunteers, including 1,300 from 12 countries. Volunteers worked across 18 command centers in kibbutzim, such as Nir Oz, Sufa, and Pri Gan, providing aid to communities near the Gaza border. “Residents told us how much this support gave them strength and security,” Dror noted. “Now, the North needs the same commitment.”

Despite significant efforts, many northern areas remain far from recovery. Residents face daily challenges, from damaged infrastructure to delayed rehabilitation, underscoring the urgency of the call for additional volunteers. Dror emphasized the critical role of diaspora communities in this mission: “Around a quarter of our volunteers in the Gaza envelope came from abroad. We need the same response now to rebuild the North.”

One Heart hopes the international Jewish community will accelerate the rehabilitation process and help restore a sense of stability to the region. “The destruction is severe, and the residents need us now,” Dror concluded.