IDF kills Hamas Sabra Battalion head Osama Abu Namos, other commanders

The IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) killed the commander of Hamas's "Sabra Battalion," Osama Abu Namos, during a strike last week, the military announced on Thursday evening.

Other significant terrorists from the battalion were also eliminated.

According to the IDF, Namos directed Hamas's terror activity against Israeli citizens and military troops in the area of the Netzarim Corridor.

It also added that Namos played a significant role in providing intelligence to Hamas. He was killed in an airstrike conducted by the Israel Air Force.

Additionally, the IDF said that other terrorists, including Mahmoud Al Tarq, the deputy commander of the Sabra Batallion, were killed in strikes. The commanders of the ''Sabra'' Battalion of Hamas. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF strikes additional Hamas terrorists

The IDF also said that Tarq also served as a Nukhba Forces company commander in the battalion. He planned and executed terror attacks against Israeli civilians and was responsible for overseeing terrorist operatives and terror compounds in the area.

The IDF also named Sabra Battalion Nukba Forces company commanders Mahmoud Shaheen and Hamada Diri as other terrorists killed by Israeli military action.

Diri and Shaheen were responsible for supplying weapons to Hamas terrorists in the battalion. The two executed attacks on IDF troops in the area, the IDF stated.