Over 300 immigrants join IDF through Garin Tzabar program amid ongoing war

More than 300 young immigrants from the United States, Russia, Canada, Great Britain, and several other countries are expected to arrive in Israel in September as part of the Garin Tzabar program, the Garin Tzabar program in Israel said on Wednesday.

This amount of immigration to Israel will mark a significant influx during the ongoing Israel-Hamas war,

The Garin Tzabar program, established by the Scouts movement in 1991, has provided a comprehensive support system to more than 7,000 lone immigrant soldiers over the past 33 years.

This year’s group has included 175 immigrants from the United States, 26 from Russia, 24 from Canada, and 11 from Great Britain. Additional immigrants will arrive from countries including Argentina, Austria, Azerbaijan, Ecuador, Hong Kong, Mexico, Venezuela, Thailand, South Africa, Germany, and Gibraltar, Garin Tzabar program said.

The program stated that it would "aim to offer robust support to young Jews worldwide who wish to immigrate to Israel and enlist in the IDF. " Lone soldiers enlist in IDF through Tzofim Garin Tzabar (credit: TZOFIM GARIN TZABAR)

The opening event of the summer 2024 Garin Tzabar program is expected to take place on August 29 at the Smolarz Hall, Tel Aviv University, where a celebratory reception will be held for around 300 lone future soldiers.

The Garin Tzabar program has also received support from the Immigration and Absorption Ministry, the Defense Ministry, the Jewish Agency for Israel, and the Masa Project, among others.

Casualties and hostages

Since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, four soldiers from the Garin Tzabar program died while serving in the IDF. These soldiers were Capt. Rivka Henrietta Baruch, Sgt. Rose Lubin, Maj. Omer Bello, and Sgt. Amir Fisher.

Additionally, two instructors, Amir Naim and Gili Ader, have also been killed. Furthermore, two soldiers from the program, Omer Nautra and Idan Alexander, are currently being held captive in Gaza by Hamas.

Several soldiers from the Garin Tzabar program, serving in mandatory, permanent, and reserve roles, have been wounded while fighting. The program continues to provide support during their recovery and rehabilitation.

Garin Tzabar program by the numbers

Celebrating its 33rd year since its establishment, the Garin Tzabar program sees approximately 400 new immigrants arriving in Israel yearly, the program said.

Currently, more than 1,200 soldiers from the program are in active military service. Notably, 80% of the program's graduates remain in Israel, where they settle and raise families.

Approximately 35% of the soldiers' families choose to immigrate to Israel following their children. The program also sees a high percentage of its soldiers taking on leadership roles, with 30% serving as officers and commanders.

More than 70 kibbutzim and communities across Israel have adopted Garin Tzabar soldiers, with the majority located in peripheral areas. Among the soldiers, 40% of the women with combat profiles serve in combat roles, while 89% of the men with combat profiles serve in combat positions.

The Garin Tzabar reception center in Ra'anana remains the largest center in Israel for lone immigrant soldiers, providing over 350 beds for soldiers.