Yeshiva students return to Kiryat Shmona, begin blood donations during severe shortage

Students from the Kiryat Shmona Hesder Yeshiva returned to the city on Wednesday to donate blood following a severe shortage.

The students returned to the city after Magen David Adom announced a severe shortage of type-O blood.

Together with MDA's blood services, the students held a blood donation drive in which they donated around 70 units of blood that could save the lives of approximately 210 people, MDA announced.

The students have been regular donors at MDA's blood drives, even before the war, having held blood drives every three months.

At the start of the war, the students were evacuated to Nehalim in central Israel, where they continued their traditional blood drives.

"In these days that we returned north, it was important for us to hold a blood donation in order to maintain this important life-saving tradition and, of course, to help all the sick and injured who need blood," said first-year student and MDA volunteer Yedidia Kellerman.

Many of the students have volunteered to help in the rebuilding efforts and care for residents who were unable to evacuate.

MDA also said that students have volunteered to support MDA rapid response services and medical response units in the surrounding areas.

Why type-O blood?

Type O-negative is considered a universal donor; it can substitute for any other blood type, while people with O-negative can only receive O-negative. This means when blood type is unknown, O-negative must be used to ensure a healthy transfusion.

MDA called on the public to donate O-negative blood, saying, "There is no substitute for blood, and every unit of blood can help save the lives of three sick or injured people who need blood transfusions. MDA's blood services are calling on the public, with an emphasis on those with type O blood, to come to the donation points and donate blood."

For information on blood donation locations throughout the country, visit the MDA website at www.mdais.org/dam or call 03-5300400.