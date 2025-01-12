Discharged IDF soldier killed in Thailand motorcycle accident

Rotem Yaish, 21, a former IDF soldier from Modi'in, was killed in a motorcycle accident on the island of Koh Samui, in Thailand, over the weekend. His family is set to return to Israel on Monday.

Rotem, who was awarded the President's Medal of Distinction a year and nine months ago, served in the Shaked Battalion of the Givati Brigade. After being discharged two months ago, he traveled to Thailand with his parents and two sisters for a family vacation.

“This is a devastating tragedy for someone who endured the horrors of combat in Gaza, only to lose his life on a dream vacation,” said one family friend.

“Whatever he touched, he excelled at. He was a humble, determined man—a rare combination in today's world,” said Dror, Rotem’s uncle, in a eulogy.

Dror shared that Rotem had only begun his long-awaited post-discharge trip to Thailand last week. "We are heartbroken, shocked, and struggling to process this unbearable news," he added.

Tragedy in Romania

This tragedy follows another recent incident: Fadi Al-Hammamada, a 30-year-old math teacher from Segev Shalom, was killed in a snowmobile accident at a ski resort in Azuga, Romania.

According to Romanian media, while riding a snowmobile with friends, Al-Hammamada fell from a five-meter cliff. Local rescuers located him and found him unconscious with a head wound. Despite efforts at a local hospital, he was pronounced dead upon arrival.