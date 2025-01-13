'Jake Segal' pleads guilty to 12 counts of deceiving women

Rabbi Yosef Paryzer, indicted for deceiving 30 women into simultaneous relationships under the persona of "Jake Segal," pleaded guilty to 12 counts of defrauding women on Sunday, according to a report by KAN News.

Paryzer is an American citizen in his 30s who worked at Yeshivat Ohr Yerushalayim.

In August 2023, when the prosecution started, one of Paryzer's victims wrote that “Consensual sex performed under false pretenses, i.e., the false identity of the perpetrator, is a criminal offense that is legally defined as rape.”

It is against Israeli law to have consensual relations obtained by deceit respective to one's identity. However, the legal provision for rape-by-deception has been a controversial clause in the criminal code section on sexual offenses.

"Segal" varied how he presented himself with different levels of religiosity, depending on the women he dated, ranging from secular to traditional.

How did he do it?

Statements from his alleged victims claim that Paryzer utilized various dating apps and social media platforms in order to find women.

