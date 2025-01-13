IDF mixed record containing Jewish extremist retaliation to Palestinian attack

The IDF has had a mixed record with only very limited success in containing Jewish extremist violence against Palestinians in retaliation for a Palestinian attack which killed three Israelis and injured eight on January 6, the Jerusalem Post has learned.

Since the January 6 attack, there have been reports of numerous Jewish extremist attacks on Palestinian villages and a UN OCHA report said that around 18 Palestinians had been injured already in the first week of January – though such reports do not necessarily differentiate between fighters and civilians.

Most notably, there are reports that dozens of Jewish extremists attacked the Palestinian village of Turmus Aya which was previously attacked during the war, such that there is less basis for the IDF to claim it was taken by surprise.

Sources have indicated to the Post that immediately after the January 6 attack, in parallel to the manhunt for the terrorists, the IDF deployed forces to try to anticipate and prevent extremist Jews from retaliating against Palestinian villages, a phenomenon which has become more common since February 2023. Israeli security forces at the scene of a shooting in the northern West Bank, January 6, 2025 (credit: ITAI RON/FLASH90)

Further, sources noted that there is only so much that the IDF can anticipate and that in many instances the military can only respond to reports it hears of attacks by settlers after-the-fact.

At that point, the IDF role is to intervene to stop violence from continuing, but it is the role of the police to arrest and investigate such Jewish extremists after the episode is over.

Further, the IDF said that it holds periodic meetings to address the issue on a more systematic level.

Some of the villages which have reported attacks besides Turmus Aya are: Funduq, Immatain, Hajja, Kisan, and Yatma.

There were no reports of Palestinian deaths from the attacks, with varied reports whether the attacks were entirely against Palestinian property or also involved injuring Palestinians in some cases.

Uncertainty around who started violence

The Post could not confirm which side started the violence in the various cases, though it seems clear that at least some of the incidents were initiated by the extremist Jews.

Although the Shin Bet and prosecution have arrested and indicted Palestinian in some of the cases where Palestinians were killed by Jewish extremists, many other lower levels of violence and property destruction by Jewish extremists have not led to much enforcement action.

Top IDF and Shin bet officials have accused the police under National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir of turning a blind eye, and some officials are even currently being probed by the prosecution for potential obstruction of justice.