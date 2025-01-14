Security forces arrest Palestinian disguised as border police officer near Jerusalem

A Palestinian impersonating a border police officer was arrested by border police officers operating the al-Zaim checkpoint in the Jerusalem area, the police announced on Tuesday.

Police officers stopped for inspection a suspicious vehicle that had come from the West Bank, after noticing it had red and blue lights at the front.

Upon inspection of the car, the officers noticed the driver, a 34-year-old resident of Anata in the West Bank, was disguised as a border police officer and had donned a coat belonging to the force.

Border police officers arrest a Palestinian suspect near Jerusalem. January 14, 2025. (Credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT).

No permit

The suspect had no residential permit nor a valid driver's license, the police added.

He was arrested and transferred for further interrogation.