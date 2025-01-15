Lev Echad sends aid delegation to Los Angeles wildfire zones

An Israeli aid delegation from the Lev Echad organization departed for Los Angeles on Tuesday to assist local communities affected by the massive wildfires.

The delegation consists of members with experience in emergency response to disasters.

The organization, which provides civilian emergency aid in Israel and abroad, has previously sent humanitarian aid delegations to Morocco and Turkey during times of crisis and even established an aid branch in Ukraine.

The organization's expertise includes volunteer recruitment, mission management, and the integration of complementary technological systems to enhance aid efforts.

"We are setting out this morning with a sense of mission and a deep moral commitment to assist anyone in need," Lev Echad CEO Tomer Dror noted of the initiative.

Collaborating with local leadership

"The delegation will focus on developing community infrastructures in Los Angeles to help organize and improve the efficiency of aid efforts in areas affected by the wildfires," he added.

"The goal of the delegation is to work in collaboration with local leadership, aid organizations, and new volunteers, providing tools to build unified systems that enhance community response and recovery."

On January 7, wildfires broke out in Los Angeles, claiming the lives of 25 people. Over 12,000 structures are estimated to be damaged or destroyed.

Reuters contributed to this report.