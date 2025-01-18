Grapevine: Happy birthday, prisoner of Zion!

Among the many distinguished persons gathered at the President’s Residence last week to witness the ceremony of conferring Presidential Medals of Honor to individuals who had outstandingly served the interests of the Jewish people and the State of Israel was Natan Sharansky. He had come to honor Malcolm Hoenlein, the former long-term chairman of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations.

Hoenlein had been among the first young community leaders to mobilize the global Let My People Go campaign in the Student Struggle for Soviet Jewry, and the two men have a long and close relationship. As one of the most famous refuseniks and prisoners of Zion, Sharansky, who on Monday, January 20, will celebrate his 77th birthday, has for decades been a celebrity, but he has become such a familiar figure, that people no longer fall all over themselves to be in his company.

Many people wanted to have a selfie with Hoenlein, but Hoenlein, for his part, wanted to have a selfie with Sharansky, who on February 11, will mark the 39th anniversary of his release from Soviet prison.

The event at the President’s Residence was one of those rare occasions on which Sharansky had doffed his signature army jobnik cap and knitted sweater, and came instead in a smart suit, but could not bring himself to wear a tie or to button up the collar of his shirt. Beit HaNassi, the residency of the Israeli President (credit: PRESIDENTIAL SPOKESPERSON OFFICE)

Dog in synagogue newsletter

■ HOW OFTEN have you seen the mention of a dog in a synagogue newsletter? Probably never, unless you are a member of the Ohel Yitzhak Congregation near the YMCA. Marcel Hess, a member of the congregation, was a familiar sight in Rehavia, Talbiyeh, German Colony, Talpiot, and their surrounding neighborhoods walking his black St. Bernard dog Bernie.

Bernie, who died last month, was well loved, not only by Hess and his family but also by passersby in all these neighborhoods.

He was buried in Emek Hefer. Hess, who hails from Switzerland, has always imported St. Bernards, which are born and bred in Switzerland. Sad as he was to lose Bernie, Hess said of him, “He had a good life.” As noted, Bernie’s passing was mentioned in the synagogue newsletter – which was a small token of comfort to Hess.

Women’s Intergenerational OU Dorot Choir

■ COMING UP at the Begin Heritage Center on Monday, January 20, is the Women’s Intergenerational OU Dorot Choir, which will be performing in memory of Israel’s fallen heroes. Directed by Dassie Jacob, who has composed most of the music to lyrics from the prayers and Psalms, but also original pieces in English, the women’s choir performs for women only. Even though we live in a world where even in strictly religious circles there is a certain relaxation in gender separation, there are many women, including those with more liberal outlooks on life, who simply feel more comfortable in a gender-segregated environment.

Kol Rina choir

■ MEANWHILE, THOSE people who have no objection to gender-mixed audiences or choirs should save Friday night, February 14, when the Kol Rina choir, together with cantor Ofer Shapira, will accompany the Orthodox Friday night service at the Shira Hadasha congregation at 12 Emek Refaim. The choir sings the glorious, spiritually uplifting melodies of British synagogues, particularly those from the height of the Victorian era.

The choir will always welcome additional singers with good voices and is planning a tour of the UK in the summer. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Hairdressers in Israel

■ HAIRDRESSER AND lender of wedding gowns to lone soldiers on the verge of matrimony, Marcel Rebo, who subscribes to the online publication Israel Good News Only, was pleased to read that there are other hairdressers in Israel who are doing the same thing. A subscriber from London wrote that her sister who lives in Switzerland owns a second-hand shop for wedding dresses and regularly visits Israel since Oct. 7 to volunteer in various projects.

On her most recent visit, she brought several wedding dresses with her and donated them to various hairdressers with the message “Free Wedding Dresses for Soldiers.” Rebo doesn’t know whether the other hairdressers also give the soldier brides free hair-dos. He cuts, shampoos, and styles the hair of soldier brides free of charge. He presumes that other hairdressers who are giving away or lending bridal gowns are doing the same.

'Essence and Exodus from Exile'

■ IN ITS Saturday afternoon speaker series accompanied by a sumptuous seudah shelishit (third meal), the Great Synagogue will this week host Rabbi Raphael David Kleiman, who is also an actor-director, choreographer, educator, and educational consultant. His topic at 4:20 p.m. will be “Essence and Exodus from Exile.” Given his attributes, the title is certainly fodder for the imagination.

New director for Ginot Ha’Ir Community Center

■ THE COMMUNITY Division of the Ginot Ha’Ir Community Center on Emek Refaim has a new director in the person of Hagit Neugeboren-Yaakobi. One of her previous positions was head of the Division for Archaeological Education in the Israel Antiquities Authority. Through her work there, she learned to manage community projects such as encouraging residents of different neighborhoods to adopt and care for antiquities discovered in their areas. This led to her becoming community director of Kfar Adumim, where religious and secular people live side by side in harmony. During the war, she was recruited to oversee a military preparatory course and to work in the Elul Study Center, which specializes in general Israel studies. That was her last post before joining Ginot Ha’Ir.

Social entrepreneur Livnat Poran

■ SOCIAL ENTREPRENEUR Livnat Poran, who is known for her many initiatives and for being an astute businesswoman, has a reputation for helping the sick and those whose lives have changed dramatically as a result of an illness or an injury. Now she is moving in an additional direction and has given her patronage to the Hapoel Lev Jerusalem women’s basketball team, which currently holds the State Cup. In recognition of her support, the team changed its name to Hapoel Livnat Poran Lev Jerusalem.

greerfc@gmail.com