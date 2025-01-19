Hamas spokesman says group committed to ceasefire but blames Israel for delays

Hamas spokesman Abu Ubaida reaffirmed the group’s commitment to the ceasefire agreement and its terms while accusing Israel of jeopardizing progress by failing to meet its obligations.

Abu Ubaida, the spokesperson for Hamas’s military wing, made his remarks following the release of three hostages—Romi Gonen, Emily Damari, and Doron Steinbrecher—alongside the release of Palestinian security prisoners.

“Today marks the 471st day since the start of the Al-Aqsa Flood campaign, which ignited the spark of Palestine’s liberation and drove the final nail into Israel’s coffin,” he declared.

Employing psychological tactics, he added, “We exerted every effort to safeguard the hostages, but the enemy sought to kill them at every moment and succeeded in killing many of them.”

Abu Ubaida also commented on regional efforts to normalize ties with Israel: “Every attempt to integrate this entity into the region, particularly after the Al-Aqsa Flood campaign, will be met with failure through a ‘flood of awareness’ and steadfast resistance by free peoples.” Hamas spokesman Abu Obeida delivers a speech following a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, January 19, 2025 (credit: Hamas Armed Wing Media/Handout via REUTERS)

Commitment to the ceasefire

Reiterating Hamas’s adherence to the ceasefire agreement, Abu Ubaida said: “Our goal from the start of this Zionist aggression and genocidal war against our people has been to reach an agreement to end it. This agreement could have been achieved over a year ago, but Netanyahu and his ambitions insisted on continuing.

“We declare our commitment to the ceasefire agreement, our readiness to implement its terms, and our adherence to its conditions—including halting the fighting, adhering to the prisoner exchange timeline, and securing the release of the hostages at all stages of the deal. All of this depends on the enemy’s commitment. We aim for the full success of every stage of the agreement to prevent further bloodshed among our people and call on all mediators to hold Israel accountable,” a Hamas spokesperson said.

Abu Ubaida concluded with a message to Palestinians: “To our people, we will rebuild together what the occupation has destroyed, and we will stand united in confronting the consequences of the aggression, just as we stood together against annihilation.”