'Our Oron has returned home': COGAT, Golani chiefs visit Oron Shaul's family

Major-General Rasan Alian, head of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), visited the family of St.-Sgt. Oron Shaul after IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) troops retrieved the long-lost soldier's body from the Gaza Strip, the military said early Monday morning.

Alian served as the chief of the Golani Brigade during the 2014 Operation Protective Edge when Shaul's body was kidnapped.

Alian conveyed his condolences to the family and emphasized the military's commitment to returning the hostages home.

Head of the Golani Brigade, Adi Ganon, who served as deputy commander to the 13th Battalion in the Golani Brigade at the time, was also present. He stated, "This morning, I had the privilege of visiting the Shaul family home and talking about the feelings and memories I carry with me from my time as the deputy commander of 13th Battalion during Operation Protective Edge."

"Coming full circle, troops of Battalion 51 took part in the moving rescue operation along with other special forces."

"Your Oron, our Oron, has returned home," he said, addressing the family. Chief of the Golani Brigade visits the family of St.-Sgt. Oron Shaul. January 19, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Lieutenant-Colonel Tal Turjeman, chief of the 13th Battalion, wrote in a letter to his soldiers following the return of Shaul's body from Gaza. Shaul "symbolizes the highest values of friendship, devotion, and love for the country, values that you continue to represent in every mission and operation."

Colonel Erez Alkabetz, who headed the 13th Battalion of the Golani Brigade during Operation Protective Edge, spoke of his honor in being Shaul's commander.

'Circle is complete'

"For over ten years, I have been supporting your family through its immense pain, and today, the circle is complete."

"This is a day where the pain of over your loss mixes with the emotions of bringing you home for burial in Israel, as we always remember the moral obligation to bring everyone back."

"This is a day where the pain of over your loss mixes with the emotions of bringing you home for burial in Israel, as we always remember the moral obligation to bring everyone back."

On July 20, 2014, Shaul, 20, entered the Shejaia neighborhood in the vicinity of Gaza City in an armored personnel carrier (APC) with six other soldiers. Hamas fired at the APC with a Kornet anti-tank missile, which killed all those inside.

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.