'She didn't think this day would come' released hostage Doron Steinbrecher's friend says

Released hostage Doron Steinbrecher never thought she would see the day she would be released from captivity, Meitar Yaakobi, a close friend of Steinbrecher, told Radio 103FM on Tuesday.

Steinbrecher, 31, who was kidnapped from her home in Kfar Aza on October 7, was released from Hamas captivity on Sunday, along with Emily Damari and Romi Gonen.

Yaakobi, who grew up with Steinbrecher at the kibbutz, described the emotional moment she spoke to her friend following her release.

"We managed to talk to her via video on FaceTime. She didn’t share much. It was mainly an outpouring of emotions."

"She mentioned that there were days when she didn’t think this day would come," Yaakobi noted. Israeli forces collect released Gaza hostages Emily Damari, Romi Gonen and Doron Steinbrecher on January 19, 2025 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

"It was important for us to remind her that it did happen and that she’s with us. It was a very emotional conversation filled with sadness, as she didn’t know what she was coming back to or who had survived in the kibbutz. There was also so much excitement, longing, and joy."

She said the recovery ahead may be long but noted she would be there for her.

"Even without knowing exactly what she went through, anyone with common sense knows it was hell. When she’s ready, we’ll support her with any request or idea. Whatever she wants is what will happen. I’m here for her."

"I waited for Doron for 471 days; I’ll wait as long as she needs to achieve a full recovery. I don’t want to rush her or anyone around her. She deserves to heal at her own pace and regain control. I’m already looking forward to seeing her enjoy a steaming cup of coffee with soy milk during a luxurious breakfast because that was Doroni’s biggest treat."

'Everyone deserves the moment that happened to us'

"My Doron is back, but there are still 94 hostages left behind," she noted, adding, "We will continue the fight; we will keep going to the Hostage Square because everyone deserves the moment that happened to us."