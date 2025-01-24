Man saved on El Al flight by medical professional after having heart attack on plane

Prof. Yoram Weiss, director general of the Hadassah Medical Organization, saved a man having a heart attack during an El Al flight to Miami, the N12 news channel shared in an X/Twitter post on Thursday.

According to the post, a passenger aboard the El Al flight, who had reported feeling unwell, began having a seizure.

מנכ"ל הדסה, פרופסור יורם וייס, העניק הלילה טיפול רפואי מציל חיים לאדם שעבר התקף לב במהלך טיסת אל-על.וייס, שהיה בדרך למסע גיוס תרומות במיאמי ניגש אל הנוסע שחש ברע, אבחן אותו עם התקף לב ודאג לחיבור חמצן ולנחיתת חירום באתונה. וייס סיפר: "אנחנו רופאים בכל זמן ובכל שעה, בתוך ומחוץ… pic.twitter.com/l60INAkMHT — החדשות - N12 (@N12News) January 23, 2025

Weiss, who had been on his way to a fundraising trip in the US, approached the passenger and immediately began providing emergency medical treatment, recognizing signs of a heart attack, N12 reported.

“I did everything a doctor would do at a time like this,” said Weiss after the incident.

Weiss assisted in connecting the patient to a source of oxygen and had the flight diverted for an emergency landing in Athens, where the passenger was transferred to a local hospital for further treatment and observation. AED on an airplane. (credit: SCREENSHOT/N12)

The right decision

N12 reported that Weiss’s decision to divert the flight saved the man’s life.

“We are doctors at all times and at all hours, inside and outside the hospital,” Weiss explained. “ Our innate instinct is to save lives - even between heaven and earth."

Dr. Itay Gal, a medical correspondent for Maariv, emphasized the importance of acting quickly when someone shows signs of a heart attack, such as severe chest pain, pressure, nausea, and dizziness.

During a flight, a heart attack presents especially difficult challenges, such as limited space for treatment and delayed access to medical professionals. Every minute without treatment increases the risk of permanent heart damage, Gal explained.