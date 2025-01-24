Tunnels and weapons in a mosque: IDF unearths Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon

IDF troops of the 769th Brigade uncovered underground tunnels belonging to the Iran-backed Lebanese terror group Hezbollah while operating in the Saluki area of southern Lebanon, the military said on Friday.

Engineering troops examined the subterranean infrastructure before demolishing it.

Inside a mosque, troops found a weapons storage facility, along with weapons loaded onto a vehicle and hundreds of mortar shells, rockets, and military equipment belonging to the terror group. IDF troops operate in southern Lebanon. January 24, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Separately, troops of the Golani Brigade found trucks containing rocket launchers.

Confiscating weapons

Furthermore, soldiers found weapons caches containing numerous rockets, mortar shells, explosives, and additional military equipment.

Footage of the vehicle unearthed beneath the mosque in southern Lebanon. January 24, 2025. (Credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT).

The IDF noted that the totality of the weapons were confiscated, and the storage facilities were destroyed.