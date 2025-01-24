Who is Karina Ariev, the hostage set for release on Saturday?

Hamas announced on Friday that Karina Ariev is set to be released on Saturday in the second week of the first phase of a Gaza ceasefire-hostage deal.

Last week, Hamas released 28-year-old Emily Damari, 23-year-old Romi Gonen, and 31-year-old Doron Steinbrecher.

Karina is a master at solving puzzles, including complex ones with over a thousand pieces, her family said while advocating for her release. She is also a talented flute player and speaks four languages fluently.

She volunteered at a kindergarten and loves children, they added. She also loves watching horror movies.

Karina is a Jerusalemite known for her love of cooking, singing, dancing, and creative writing, Ynet reported.

She was taken captive from the Nahal Oz Outpost along with other IDF observers. Footage of the abduction, in which the women are seen held by Hamas terrorists in the bases' shelter, some of them bloodied and apparently injured, was released by the families in May. A SCREEN GRAB from footage shows the capture of Liri Albag, Karina Ariev, Agam Berger, Daniela Gilboa and Naama Levy at the Nahal Oz base on October 7. (credit: Hostages and Missing Families Forum)

What do we know about Karina's time in captivity?

Signs of life were received from Karina in January last year when Hamas released a video of her alongside Daniella Gilboa and Doron Steinbrecher, who was released from captivity Sunday in the first day of the hostage deal.

The hostage families forum permitted the release of further footage in May, although it is unclear when the clip was filmed.

In the moments before Karina was abducted on October 7, she was able to speak to her family twice, Ynet reported.

Karina's sister revealed to the Daily Mail that she was instructed to "keep our parents safe and to be strong and not to wallow in sorrow but to continue living" should she not survive."

"She didn't tell my parents to worry about me. She told me to take care of our parents. That's who we are. We are strong,” Sasha Ariev said. “This is the bond we have, and we are dealing with this together."