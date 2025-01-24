Who is Naama Levy, the hostage set for release on Saturday?

Hamas confirmed on Friday that Naama Levy is among the four female soldiers set to be released on Saturday in the second week of the first phase of a hostage-ceasefire deal.

Last week, Hamas released 28-year-old Emily Damari, 23-year-old Romi Gonen, and 31-year-old Doron Steinbrecher.

Levy was abducted from the Nahal Oz base along with several other female IDF observers - some of whom are also expected to be released Saturday.

Levy’s plight quickly gained international attention when footage of her in Gaza, in bloodied grey sweatpants, circulated online. Released hostages told the family that she was wounded.

The now-20-year-old’s brother, Amit Levy, told the Media Line that his sister was not a victim of sexual violence for at least the first 50 days of her time in captivity. Naama Levy with her family. (credit: Courtesy Levy family)

“There are already so many people we failed—those we could have saved from captivity but didn’t. I cannot let that happen to my little sister,” Amit said. We cannot let it happen to any of the other hostages still being held.”

Naama Levy’s cousin Zack Shachar told Australian Jewish News on Tuesday that the family had not received any recent signs of life.

Before Gazan captivity

Before her abduction, she had volunteered at both the United Nations and the Red Cross. One of the many organizations she volunteered with, Hands of Peace, sought to build a future of coexistence between Israelis and Palestinians.

It was for her humanitarian work, and her telling her Hamas captors, "I have friends in Palestine," that the Jerusalem Post’s editor-in-chief Zvika Klein commented, “Her journey from promoting peace to becoming a symbol of the struggle for justice underscores the enduring human spirit’s capacity for resilience and the relentless pursuit of peace amidst conflict.”