Who is Liri Albag, the hostage set for release on Saturday?

Hamas confirmed on Friday that Liri Albag would be among the four hostages released on Saturday in the second week of the first phase of a hostage-ceasefire deal.

Last week, Hamas released 28-year-old Emily Damari, 23-year-old Romi Gonen, and 31-year-old Doron Steinbrecher.

Liri, now 19, was abducted a day and a half after she began her role as an observer, her cousin, IDF corporal Aya Albag shared. She was taken along with other female observers from the Nahal Oz base.

She loves travel and dreams of travelling in Japan, her family shared while advocating for her return. She also has a list of all the restaurants she wants to visit around the world.

Liri dreams of being an interior designer and studying design in Paris, she also has multiple tattoos, including a cherry blossom and a four-leaf-clover.

Her cousin said that Liri was motivated and so happy that she was assigned to the Nahal Oz Outpost.

Liri was taken captive from the Nahal Oz Outpost along with other IDF observers. Footage of the abduction, in which the women are seen held by Hamas terrorists in the bases' shelter, some of them bloodied and apparently injured, was released by the families in May. Liri Albag and Aya Elbag (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

What is known of Liri's time in captivity?

Footage of Liri, now 19 years old, was released by the Gaza-based terror group in early January.

"I'm only 19 years old. I have my entire life in front of me, but now my entire life has been put on pause," a visibly pale-looking Liri said in the footage while crying. "We're starting a really dark year here. The world is starting to forget about us. No one cares about us. We're living in a nightmare."

Rescued hostage Noa Argamani told Liri's mother that they had been held as captives and treated as domestic slaves together.

Noa’s statement also revealed that Liri was being kept in an underground tunnel, being given saltwater and limited food to consume, and was only allowed to shower after a month of captivity.