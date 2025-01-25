IDF opens joint operations center to manage ceasefire and hostage return

A new joint multi-agency operations center was established in the IDF Central Command as part of the implementation of the ceasefire agreement, the IDF announced on Saturday night.

The center, which includes representatives from the IDF, ISA, Israel Police, Israel Prison Service, and other security agencies, will be responsible for overseeing and managing the return of the hostages.

Additionally, the center is working to coordinate the release of prisoners, as well as conducting various defensive and offensive activities.

IDF forces operate with Israel Police officers as part of the new multi-agency operations center. (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

Situational assessments

Over the past week, the Operations Center conducted several situational assessments with the Commanding Officer of Central Command Commander, Maj.-Gen. Avi Bluth, the West Bank Police District Commander, Deputy Commissioner Niso Guetta, and the Central District Operations Officer of the Israel Prison Service, Maya Angel.

The IDF stated that troops in the area completed a readiness exercise to ensure the citizens of Israel are secure, and the IDF is ready for extreme situations in the Judea and Samaria region and along the eastern border.