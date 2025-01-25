Ben-Gvir: ‘Eyes cry with happiness’ at hostages’ return, heart ‘shrinks’ at ‘humiliating’ footage

Otzma Yehudit MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, who resigned from the government last week over his opposition to the hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, wrote in a statement on Saturday evening that while “the eyes cry with happiness with the return home of Daniella, Naama, Karina, and Liri,” the “heart shrinks at the footage that humiliates Israel due to the reckless deal.”

“Welcome home, but if we do not topple Hamas, the next October 7 is at the doorstep. We must return to war and destruct,” Ben-Gvir wrote.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who voted against the deal but did not leave the government, wrote on X/Twitter, “Precious Liri, Daniella, Karina, and Naama, all of the people of Israel are emotional at your release! [We] embrace you and love you. We are all praying together and acting for the return of everyone.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on a telephone call with Eli Albag, father of Liri, “This is a very joyous moment that we waited for for a long time.” The prime minister added, “I am happy that with our efforts, the IDF’s, and everyone involved in the matter, we succeeded in bringing it. This is truly a great day. We are working to release all the others.”

National Unity chairman MK Benny Gantz in a post on X extolled the virtues of the group of parents of the soldiers who were released.

עין במר בוכה ולב שמח העיניים דומעות מאושר עם חזרתן של דניאלה, נעמה, קרינה ולירי הביתה. אך הלב מתכווץ עם התיעודים המשפילים את מדינת ישראל נוכח העסקה המופקרת.ברוכות השבות הביתהאבל אם לא נמוטט את חמאס ה 7.10.הבא בפתח. חייבים לחזור למלחמה. ולהשמיד — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) January 25, 2025

'The story of a failure'

“On this day, I cannot but think about the power of a group,” he wrote. “about the parents of the spotters who united from the first moment, who came together to decision makers, who flew all over the world, and who were there for each other.”

Gantz added, “The spotters at the Nahal Oz outpost were our eyes that saw – but did not receive an attentive ear. They are the story of the failure that must be investigated thoroughly.”