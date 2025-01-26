What is the airline with the cheapest tickets from US to Israel?

A new route by Norwegian airline Norse Atlantic Airways from Los Angeles to Athens offers the cheapest option for US travelers flying to Israel.

This route is scheduled to commence operations on June 3, 2025. Norse Atlantic Airways will operate four flights a week using Boeing 787 aircraft, offering both economy and premium class seating.

The route connects Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) with Athens International Airport (ATH), located just a two-hour flight from Tel Aviv, making it a cheaper and quicker option for reaching Israel.

One-way tickets for Los Angeles-Athens flights start at $235. A search for June flights (coinciding with the launch of this route) on the airline’s website revealed fares from Athens to Israel starting at $81 one way (with Wizz Air).

Travelers connecting via Athens could fly from Los Angeles to Israel for as low as $316 one way or $632 round trip. Los Angeles International Airport (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Cheap summer travel

Importantly, these prices remain steady even during peak summer months. Tickets for one-way trips in July and August are priced similarly at $235.

This fare includes a small carry-on bag (up to 10 kg). Checked luggage (23 kg), combined with one meal, adds an additional charge of $72 per leg of the journey.

The airline is already established in the low-cost transatlantic niche, operating routes from Los Angeles to London, Paris, Rome, and now Athens.

“We are excited to launch a new route between Los Angeles and Athens this year. We expect a positive reception as this low-cost route opens up additional transatlantic options for our customers. Travelers now have the opportunity to explore the ancient treasures of Athens and the vibrant cultural scene of Los Angeles. This move aligns with our goal of making global travel accessible and affordable,” said Bjorn Tore Larsen, CEO and founder of the airline.