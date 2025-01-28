Maya Desiatnik: Surviving October 7 and inspiring change through advocacy

Maya Desiatnik, an IDF soldier stationed at the Nahal Oz military base on October 7, tells of the horrors she faced that day, her recovery, and how she uses her past to educate and inspire others.

“I will never forget what I saw through the surveillance cameras,” Desiatnik recalls about the October 7 attacks.

“The terrorists breached the border effortlessly, storming into our base. Chaos erupted as they advanced, leaving destruction in their wake.”

She explained how she was trapped in the command center with her fellow soldiers for hours, hearing gunshots and explosions from outside.

When the terrorists set the command center on fire, Desiatnik narrowly escaped, but her fellow soldiers weren’t so lucky.“I was the only one who survived,” she said. Maya Desiatnik (credit: Courtesy)

“I lost my closest friends that day. The memories of them and their bravery are always with me.”

In the wake of the massacre, Desiatnik shared that she faced a new battle. The physical injuries from smoke inhalation eventually healed, but the emotional scars went much deeper. Plagued by PTSD, nightmares, and intense survivor’s guilt, Desiatnik struggled to regain her footing.

Amid her recovery, she discovered that not all her friends had been killed that day; some, including Daniela, Liri, Naama, and Karina, had reportedly been taken captive by Hamas.

Desiatnik explained that this sliver of hope became both a source of strength and a source of tormenting uncertainty.

Months passed, and during a Belev Echad delegation in New York, Desiatnik was confronted with images of her friends in captivity. “I didn’t want to see them,” she recalls. “But when I did, I recognized Daniela immediately because of the tattoo on her arm. It was a moment of both hope and pain, knowing they were alive but trapped in such unimaginable circumstances.” Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

On Saturday, while on another advocacy mission with Belev Echad in Cleveland, Ohio, Desiatnik received the news that her friends had been released from Hamas captivity and were on their way home.

“I felt a tidal wave of emotions—relief, joy, anger, everything at once,” she says. “Relief that they were alive, joy that they were safe, but also anger at Hamas for dragging this out, for separating us, for trying to claim some twisted victory in the end.”

“I broke down and cried,” Desiatnik admits. “For the first time, I cried tears of happiness. It felt like a weight had been lifted. For so long, my life revolved around ensuring their stories weren’t forgotten, and now, they were free. They were home.”

Desiatnik expressed that this moment of closure represented a significant turning point for her. For more than a year, she had lived with the sole aim of advocating for her friends’ freedom, unable to imagine a future beyond her grief. “Now, I finally feel like I can breathe,” she says. “For the first time, I’m allowing myself to think about the future—studying, traveling, and rebuilding the life I put on hold.”

Today, Desiatnik advocated for Israel by traveling to college campuses across the US with Belev Echad, sharing her story, and ensuring the world hears the truth about Israel and the sacrifices made by its people.

Belev Echad, founded by Rabbi Uriel and Shevy Vigler, is an organization dedicated to supporting wounded Israeli soldiers and victims of terror. They offer a comprehensive range of services, including medical treatment, physical and occupational therapy, trauma therapy, and rehabilitation programs. The organization also amplifies the voices of survivors like Maya, empowering them to share their stories with the world.

Vigler emphasized the importance of Desiatnik’s advocacy work. “Maya represents the resilience and strength of Israel.

“Her story touches hearts and opens minds, showing the world the human side of Israel’s struggles. At Belev Echad, we believe that every voice matters, and Maya’s is one of the strongest and most inspiring voices we’ve ever heard.”

Through her lectures, Desiatnik not only educates audiences but also inspires them. “Even in the darkest moments, there is always hope. There is always a way forward. And no one should ever feel they are alone.”