Saudi-Israel talks nearing breakthrough, says new Israeli ambassador

Israel’s newly appointed ambassador to the United States, Yechiel Leiter, revealed in an exclusive interview with The Jerusalem Post that Israel is "closer than ever" to normalization with Saudi Arabia, a development he called a “game changer for the region and beyond.” Leiter, who officially began his role on Friday, described normalization with Saudi Arabia as part of a broader strategic realignment in the Middle East following the degradation of Hamas, Hezbollah, and other Iranian proxies. "We’re closer to Saudi Arabia because we’ve degraded Hamas. The fall of Assad and the weakening of Iran’s influence have brought us to a moment of opportunity," he said. The ambassador linked the potential agreement to Israel’s recent military successes. "There are few countries in the world, aside from Israel, that want to see Hamas degraded more than Saudi Arabia," Leiter explained. "Wherever the Muslim Brotherhood is compromised, moderation can rise. We’ve seen this in Egypt, Sudan, and Turkey. Saudi Arabia recognizes that defeating these elements is crucial to its own modernization."

Leiter, 65, was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and moved to Israel in 1978 at 18. A combat medic who served in the IDF during the 1982 Lebanon War, Leiter is a historian, philosopher, and ordained rabbi with a PhD in political philosophy from the University of Haifa, where he explored the influence of the Hebrew Bible on John Locke’s theory of consensual government. He previously served as chief of staff to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Ministry of Finance, political aide to Ariel Sharon, and deputy director general of the Ministry of Education.

Leiter has authored multiple books on Zionism and Israeli politics, lectured extensively worldwide, and held leadership roles in government and public policy institutions.

Momentum for normalization

Leiter highlighted the historical significance of the potential deal with Saudi Arabia, emphasizing how far Israel has come since the days of isolation in the region. "Thirty years ago, even discussing such an agreement would have been unthinkable. Now, thanks to the Abraham Accords and changing dynamics, we are on the cusp of a major breakthrough," he said. He also tied the Saudi-Israel normalization talks to the broader goal of reshaping the Middle East. "Normalization is not just about trade agreements or diplomatic niceties. It’s about creating a new framework for regional stability, one that rejects extremism and fosters cooperation," Leiter explained. Leiter was clear in his confidence in US President Donald Trump’s approach to foreign policy, describing him as a leader whose decisiveness aligns with Israel’s security goals.

"Fearful and Trump somehow don't mesh," he said, emphasizing the administration's readiness to confront major threats like Iran's nuclear ambitions. Leiter praised Trump's focus on ensuring that any deal with Iran would dismantle its nuclear infrastructure entirely, noting that leaving such capabilities intact would be unacceptable to both Israel and Saudi Arabia. He expressed optimism about the potential for a new international paradigm under Trump's leadership, calling it a vital opportunity for stability and fairness in global relations.