Saudi-Israel talks nearing breakthrough, says new Israeli ambassador

Israel’s newly appointed ambassador to the United States, Yechiel Leiter, revealed in an exclusive interview with The Jerusalem Post that Israel is "closer than ever" to normalization with Saudi Arabia, a development he called a “game changer for the region and beyond.”Leiter, who officially began his role on Friday, described normalization with Saudi Arabia as part of a broader strategic realignment in the Middle East following the degradation of Hamas, Hezbollah, and other Iranian proxies. "We’re closer to Saudi Arabia because we’ve degraded Hamas. The fall of Assad and the weakening of Iran’s influence have brought us to a moment of opportunity," he said.The ambassador linked the potential agreement to Israel’s recent military successes. "There are few countries in the world, aside from Israel, that want to see Hamas degraded more than Saudi Arabia," Leiter explained. "Wherever the Muslim Brotherhood is compromised, moderation can rise. We’ve seen this in Egypt, Sudan, and Turkey. Saudi Arabia recognizes that defeating these elements is crucial to its own modernization."
Leiter, 65, was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and moved to Israel in 1978 at 18. A combat medic who served in the IDF during the 1982 Lebanon War, Leiter is a historian, philosopher, and ordained rabbi with a PhD in political philosophy from the University of Haifa, where he explored the influence of the Hebrew Bible on John Locke’s theory of consensual government. He previously served as chief of staff to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Ministry of Finance, political aide to Ariel Sharon, and deputy director general of the Ministry of Education.
Leiter has authored multiple books on Zionism and Israeli politics, lectured extensively worldwide, and held leadership roles in government and public policy institutions.
Momentum for normalization
Leiter highlighted the historical significance of the potential deal with Saudi Arabia, emphasizing how far Israel has come since the days of isolation in the region. "Thirty years ago, even discussing such an agreement would have been unthinkable. Now, thanks to the Abraham Accords and changing dynamics, we are on the cusp of a major breakthrough," he said.He also tied the Saudi-Israel normalization talks to the broader goal of reshaping the Middle East. "Normalization is not just about trade agreements or diplomatic niceties. It’s about creating a new framework for regional stability, one that rejects extremism and fosters cooperation," Leiter explained.A major hurdle to overcome, he admitted, is the perception of the Palestinian issue. "The Saudis want to ensure that their public sees tangible benefits for the Palestinians in any deal. It’s a delicate balancing act, but one that can be managed through pragmatic negotiations and international support," he said.Leiter was clear in his confidence in US President Donald Trump’s approach to foreign policy, describing him as a leader whose decisiveness aligns with Israel’s security goals.
"Fearful and Trump somehow don’t mesh," he said, emphasizing the administration’s readiness to confront major threats like Iran’s nuclear ambitions. Leiter praised Trump’s focus on ensuring that any deal with Iran would dismantle its nuclear infrastructure entirely, noting that leaving such capabilities intact would be unacceptable to both Israel and Saudi Arabia. He expressed optimism about the potential for a new international paradigm under Trump’s leadership, calling it a vital opportunity for stability and fairness in global relations.
The ambassador also highlighted Trump’s pragmatic and results-driven style, which he described as rooted in "common sense" and "creative practicality." According to Leiter, Trump’s policies reflect a clear understanding of Israel’s security needs, such as his recent designation of Mexican cartels as terrorist organizations to draw parallels with Hamas.
"It’s not creative ambiguity; it’s creative practicality," Leiter remarked, commending Trump’s willingness to think outside the box on solutions, including temporary arrangements with Egypt and Jordan to manage refugees from Gaza. This bold, unconventional approach, Leiter suggested, positions Trump as a key player in reshaping Middle East dynamics.Leiter also highlighted the potential roles of Jordan and Egypt in addressing the humanitarian and political challenges posed by the Gaza crisis. "It’s natural for countries to take in refugees from neighboring war zones. It’s done all over the world. The region’s stability depends on shared responsibility," he said. He emphasized that these efforts would not only help alleviate immediate pressures on Gaza but also foster regional collaboration. "Certainly, at the very minimum, it’s a temporary solution. The region requires collaboration, and the United States has the leverage to make it happen."According to Leiter, the United States is uniquely positioned to encourage cooperation from Jordan and Egypt, given their reliance on American aid and security support. "Egypt and Jordan are dependent on American money and American power for their survival, really," he noted. "If the United States were to come to our neighbors and say, ‘Look, you’re at peace with Israel now for over 30 years, and we need your help,’ it seems natural they would play a role." By engaging these neighboring states, Leiter suggested, the US could create a framework for both short-term relief and long-term stability in the region.Leiter’s appointment as Israel’s ambassador to the US has drawn significant attention for his background as a resident of Judea and Samaria, making him the first ambassador from the settlement movement to hold the role. However, Leiter was quick to downplay the significance of this label, focusing instead on the broader evolution of Israeli society."I’ve never really put the focus of my identity on the fact that I live right now in Alon Shvut [in Gush Etzion]," Leiter said. "When I worked with the Yesha Council 30 years ago, there were tens of thousands of Jews in Judea and Samaria. Now, there are nearly 600,000. There’s a historical process at play here. What was once controversial is now part of mainstream Israeli life."Leiter also pointed to a shift in how American officials, even those from the Democratic Party, view the settlements, particularly in the wake of the October 7 attacks by Hamas. "There’s a dramatic change in understanding what Israel is facing and what Israel represents after October 7. I feel that even in conversations with Democrats, there’s a tremendous appreciation for Israel’s security concerns and the reality on the ground," he noted.While Leiter avoided positioning himself as a representative of the settlement movement, he did acknowledge how his roots provide a unique perspective in Washington. "The conversation is no longer about justifying our presence but understanding the role these communities play in Israel’s security and history," he said.The interview, conducted via Zoom, revealed the intensity of Leiter’s first days on the job. Interruptions were frequent as the Prime Minister’s Office urgently sought his input. While Leiter couldn’t disclose the content of these conversations, minutes after the interview concluded, the White House announced an extension of the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon."There’s no grace period," Leiter said afterwards. "The release of hostages, the end of the ceasefire with Lebanon, new US executive orders – there’s no night or day. It’s literally a 24/7 connection."His first official day was marked by a visit to the Holocaust Museum in Washington, joined by the entire embassy staff in honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day. "It was symbolic, but also grounding," Leiter shared, noting that it served as a reminder of the responsibility Israel’s diplomats carry on the world stage.Leiter described stepping into the ambassadorship as both a professional and deeply personal decision. Having lost his son, Major (Res.) Moshe Yedidia Leiter, during the Iron Swords War in 2023, the role represents a commitment to Israel’s future. "You have to make a decision almost daily to get up and move forward," he said. "Taking on a position like this leaves no room for hesitation. It’s a 24/7 commitment."Leiter outlined Israel’s clear and uncompromising goals in the ongoing conflict with Hamas. "The destruction of Hamas, the defeat of Hamas, the release of the hostages, and the reconstruction of Gaza in such a way where there’s no longer a threat to Israel, and where Hamas doesn’t regain power – these are non-negotiable objectives," he said.Acknowledging the complexity of balancing military and diplomatic objectives, Leiter emphasized the importance of international support. "The global community must understand that Hamas is not just a threat to Israel but to stability in the region. Its defeat is a prerequisite for peace," he said.Leiter also addressed the contentious issue of prisoner exchanges for hostages, framing such decisions as necessary but deeply painful. "Releasing terrorists is a painful but unavoidable part of securing our people. We must balance these tough decisions with the ultimate goal of safeguarding Israel’s future," he stated.He stressed that achieving these objectives might require a return to military action. "The war isn’t going to stop, and Hamas can’t stay in power. If we have to return to fighting to accomplish these goals, then that’s something we’re going to have to do," he said.Beyond the immediate military and diplomatic goals, Leiter believes Israel and the United States have an opportunity to reshape global geopolitics. "The world has been looking for a new international paradigm," he said. "Western civilization has been on the defensive. We need a rebound of principled liberalism rooted in values that trace back to Jewish sources."Leiter drew on his academic background to explain how the Hebrew Bible influenced Western political philosophy, particularly the works of John Locke. "Israel’s story is tied to the very foundations of liberal democracy. We have a unique role to play in strengthening these values," he said.Leiter also highlighted Trump’s broader approach to foreign policy, describing it as "common sense" in action. "The United States wouldn’t allow for terrorist organizations to sit on the Mexican border. Hamas has long been a terrorist organization, and there’s no way the President is going to acquiesce to having Hamas once again on our southern border," he said.Leiter also stressed the centrality of Iran to Israel’s broader security challenges. "If Iran is dealt with in a no-nonsense way, and its nuclear program rendered non-existent, it will set the stage for holding other bad actors accountable – whether it’s Venezuela, China, or Russia," he explained.He emphasized that neutralizing Iran’s nuclear capabilities would be a game-changer for the region. "If we remove Iran as a nuclear threat, we’re not just changing the Middle East; we’re changing the world," he said.