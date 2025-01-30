Hamas builds stage for hostage release in northern Gaza - report

Hamas is preparing a stage in the Gaza Strip for the release of the hostages Arbel Yehoud, Agam Berger, and Gadi Moses expected on Thursday, according to footage published on social media on Thursday.

Footage from Jabalya in northern Gaza showed a banner with the names of IDF units.

Similar stage last week

Last week, ahead of the release of hostages Karina Ariev, Liri Albag, Daniella Gilboa, and Naama Levy Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists, along with Gazan civilians, congregated in Palestine Square of Gaza City near a similar stage.

Preparations for an alleged stage being built in Jabalya ahead of the expected hostage release, January 30. 2025. (credit: Screenshot/Telegram, SECTION 27A COPYRIGHT ACT)

Noted by Al Jazeera was the number of guns and vehicles, in addition to terrorists, at the dispense of the terror group. Preparations for an alleged stage being built in Jabalya ahead of the expected hostage release, January 30. 2025. (credit: Screenshot/Telegram, SECTION 27A COPYRIGHT ACT)

In addition to Yehoud, Berger and Moses, five Thai civilians are set to be release from Gaza captivity on Thursday.