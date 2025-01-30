What medical condition are the Thai nationals released from Hamas captivity in?

Following the arrival of the Thai national hostages from Hamas captivity on Thursday to the Shamir Medical Center, its director, Dr. Osnat Levzion-Korach, disclosed the details of their condition.

Regarding the condition of the released hostages, Dr. Levzion-Korach stated it was surprising to find that while the hostages "endured unimaginable horrors and harsh conditions, it appeared that those who have been released so far were relatively well cared for."

Dr. Levzion-Korach then elaborated on what is now to be expected for the released Thai hostages as they stay in the hospital for their recovery.

"The Thai citizens who arrived at our hospital are currently in good and stable condition, but we will continue to conduct comprehensive medical examinations alongside extensive psychological treatments as needed," she said.

"Over the next week, they [the Thai hosategs] are expected to stay here and recuperate. In addition to medical care, they will have sessions with psychologists and social workers," Dr. Levzion-Korach added. A military helicopter with released Thai hostages arrives at the Assaf haRofe hospital, January 30, 2025. (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)

She also emphasized, "It is important to remember that despite their good physical condition, they survived nearly 500 days of a horrific ordeal and will require long-term rehabilitation. Moving forward, we will assist them according to the guidelines we receive from the Thai embassy and the families of the hostages as they prepare to return to Thailand."

Dr. Levzion-Korach noted while there has been considerably "less focus" on the Thai hostages, the medical team at the Shamir Medical Center did not "neglect them for a moment."

"In the previous hospitalization [of the released hostages in November 2023], we provided dedicated care to 24 foreigners, including 23 Thai hostages and one Filipino. They received a great deal of respect and warmth from us, and we will once again ensure they receive comprehensive care and attention," she explained.

The hospital's preparation of the Thai hostage arrival

Dr. Levzion-Korach also said that the hospital had been preparing for the arrival of the Thai hostages throughout the past year. Preparation included working with language interpreters to understand them and the Thai culture.

"We knew we would receive them [the Thai hostages] because of the expertise we developed in treating them [in the first ceasefire deal]. There is a language barrier—they speak neither Hebrew nor English—so we worked with interpreters and gained an understanding of their distinct culture," Dr. Levzion-Korach said.

She also gave an example of cultural differences that the hospital team worked to overcome, explaining that the staff knew, for instance, that they "are very polite and do not like to ask for things, so we have to be more proactive with them. They are different from Israelis, both culturally and in terms of their dietary needs. We prepared for them by considering every detail. Their rooms are personal and comfortable, with many unique items, including a Buddha statue and a prayer area, as well as various treats."

She added that since the previous hospitalization, the hospital has received warm feedback from Thailand, "We maintained regular contact with the Thai embassy, were invited to events, and formed genuine friendships. They are deeply grateful for the dedicated care, and we take great pride in representing the State of Israel in this way."