'I hope everyone gets to see the light': Liri Albag shares first post since release from captivity

Former hostage Liri Albag thanked the Israeli public and security forces in a post on social media on Friday, her first such post since her release from Hamas captivity last week.

"I want to thank you all for your support, love, and help," wrote Albag, who was kidnapped to the Gaza Strip from the Nahal Oz base during the Hamas-led massacres in southern Israel on October 7, 2023.

"I want to thank the IDF soldiers and security forces, who risked their lives and fought for us and for our country! There wasn't a morning when I didn’t pray for their safety," she added.

"To the families of the fallen and the murdered, I feel your pain, and my heart is with you.

"Thanks to the heroes who fell in battle, my nightmare has ended. Finally, I have been reunited with my family," Albag further wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liri Albag Home Alive (@liri.is.back.home1)

She stated she would "not stop fighting" until all the hostages would be returned home.

"I want us to continue staying united because together, nothing can break us," she noted, adding, "The unity and hope within us frightens all our enemies, amazes all our supporters."

'At the end of the night, darkness disappears'

"A quote that has accompanied me is: 'At the end of every night, the darkness disappears.' And I hope everyone will get to see the light," she concluded.

Albag was released last week along with fellow IDF observers Daniella Gilboa, Karina Ariev, and Naama Levy as part of a hostage-ceasefire deal signed between Israel and Hamas.