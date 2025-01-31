IDF finalizing preparations for hostage return on Saturday

The IDF is finalizing preparations on Friday for the return of hostages Yarden Bibas, 35, Ofer Calderon, 54, and Keith Siegel, 65. The IDF stated this evening that they are preparing for the possibility that the hostages may leave Gaza from more than one location, including from the southern part of the Gaza Strip.

According to assessments, all the hostages will be transferred when they leave Gaza, under the escort of IDF forces, to the reception facility in Reim, where they will receive physical and psychological care from professionals as needed and will be able to prepare before meeting their families.

The IDF noted that family members will be waiting at the reception facility to reunite with them, after which they will be transferred to Ichilov and Sheba hospitals. The military is also preparing for the possibility of an urgent medical evacuation, in which case helicopters will transport them directly to Soroka or Barzilai hospitals without stopping at the reception center.

In a statement issued by Hadas Calderon and Ofer’s children, they thanked US President Donald Trump for his role in facilitating the agreement and urged Prime Minister Netanyahu and other Israeli officials to advance the next stage of the deal and secure the release of all hostages.

Who is being released?

Yarden Bibas, Ofer Kalderon and Keith Samuel Siegel. (credit: Canva, Hostages and Missing Families Forum)

Hamas named hostages Yarden Bibas, Ofer Kalderon, and Keith Samuel Siegel on Friday as the three hostages expected to be released from Gaza captivity on Saturday.

Earlier, the Prime Minister's Office announced that Israel had received the list of hostages set to be released. Once Israeli officials verified and approved the list, they updated the families before publicly releasing the names.

The list was handed over to Mossad chief David Barnea by Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters, a body representing families of hostages remaining in Gaza, celebrated the news of the upcoming hostage release.

"The Hostages Families Forum welcomes the joyous news regarding the expected release of Keith Siegel, Yarden Bibas, and Ofer Kalderon after 484 days in Hamas captivity," the forum stated. "We have both the sacred duty and moral right to bring all our brothers and sisters home. We will not give up or stop at any stage until all hostages return home, down to the last one - the living for rehabilitation and the deceased for proper burial."