IDF prepares for released hostages to return to Israel

The IDF has completed its preparations for receiving the returning hostages from the Gaza Strip, the military announced Saturday evening.

In collaboration with the Health Ministry, other government offices, and security organizations, a process for the reception of hostages has been developed, "ensuring the necessary support and care," the statement read.

IDF prepares at the various facilities and hospitals where the hostages will arrive, January 18, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

As part of these preparations, the IDF established and equipped initial reception points where medical care and personal support will be provided.

Afterward, the returned hostages will proceed to hospitals where they will reunite with their families.

The IDF urged the public to exercise patience and sensitivity and to respect the privacy of the returned hostages and their families.