17 years on, IDF indicts Palestinian terrorist for fatal shooting

The IDF's military prosecution filed an indictment on Thursday against Ali Dandis for carrying out the deadly shooting attack in Nahal Telem on December 28, 2007, which killed two IDF soldiers, according to the military.

Dandis went to Nahal Telem in December 2007 with friends in order to cause the death of Jewish soldiers, the military continued.

The defendant planned the attack along with his associates, Amar Taha and Basel Natsheh. Upon arrival at the scene, the defendant shot at David Rubin, killing him.

Immediately after, Amar, the defendant’s accomplice, fired at Ahikam Amihai, also killing him.

Dandis was eventually arrested in December 2024 by IDF and Israel Police forces in Bethlehem in a joint operation conducted by the Shin Bet (Israeli Security Agency), the Yamam (Israeli Police Special Counter-Terrorism Unit), and the IDF, Intelligence Collection Unit 636.

Nahal Telem is officially known as Nachal Natziv, and is located northwest of Hebron in the Judean Hills.

Wider context

Dandis is also suspected of involvement in a shooting attack in 2012, which led to no casualties.

Palestinian Security Forces had regularly arrested Dandis over the years for a variety of reasons.

The Jerusalem Post reported at the time of the attack that the terrorists had handed themselves over to Palestinian Security Forces the day of the attack.

Dandis was a Fatah member and worked in Hebron's Sharia courts, while his accomplice Amar Taha was a member of the Palestinian Security Forces.

The Jerusalem Post reported in March 2008 that Dandis and Taha escaped from their PA prison cells, according to sources quoted by Army Radio Tuesday. According to the report, Palestinian security forces were trying to locate them, but claimed, however, that there were conflicting reports regarding their whereabouts.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas condemned Dandis and Taha's shooting of the off-duty IDF soldiers, according to a Reuters report from the time.