Thai delegation visits Western Wall after five nationals released from Gaza

A delegation of representatives from the Thai government visited the Western Wall in Jerusalem on Sunday, the Western Wall Heritage Foundation announced.

The visit came as part of the envoys' visit to the Jewish State amid the release of the five Thai nationals from Gaza captivity last week.

The Thai representatives included Maris Sangiampongsa, Thailand's Foreign Minister, and his deputy, Russ Jalichandr, the country's military chief of staff, General Songwit Nunphakdi, and Thailand's ambassador to Israel, Pannabha Chandraramya.

The representatives were given a detailed explanation of the holy site and prayed for the return of the remaining hostages.

Release of five Thai nationals

Last Thursday, Thenna Pongsak, 36, Sathian Suwannakham, 35, Sriaoun Watchara, 33, Seathao Bannawat, 27, and Rumnao Surasak, 32 were released from Gaza captivity. Released Thai hostages who were captured during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas, pose as they hold up Thai national flags in Israel, January 30, 2025 (credit: ROYAL THAI GOVERNMENT/ROYAL THAI EMBASSY in Tel Aviv/Handout via REUTERS)

They were kidnapped from the Gaza border area on October 7 while working in agriculture there.

Rintalak Suttisak, 43, and Sahaot Banawat, 30, two Thai nationals who were killed on October 7, are still in captivity.

Following the release of the five Thai citizens, Chandraramya told the Jerusalem Post, “Our government worked together with all parties involved – we worked with Israel, Qatar, Iran, Egypt, and of course the US – we did everything that every other government involved would do."

According to Israeli media reports, Israel's Interior Minister Moshe Arbel said that the five released would be the recipients of Israeli resident status.

Joanie Margulies contributed to this report.