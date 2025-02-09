Historic meeting: Israeli leaders receive newly republished writings of David Ben-Gurion

In a unique initiative led by the Ben-Gurion Heritage Institute, President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and former Prime Ministers Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid met with the institute’s CEO, Eitan Dunitz, to receive newly printed editions of Ben-Gurion’s books. The project marks a significant milestone in making Ben-Gurion’s canonical writings widely accessible, with physical copies and a digital archive allowing free public access.

President Herzog praised the effort, stating, “I commend the Ben-Gurion Heritage Institute for its impressive initiative to make David Ben-Gurion’s legacy available to the wider public. Ben-Gurion was not only the founder of the state but also one of the great thinkers who shaped and continues to influence our path as a nation, a society, and a people.”

This initiative ensures that Ben-Gurion’s intellectual legacy remains available for future generations, offering insight into the vision and ideology of Israel’s first prime minister.

Ben-Gurion’s books, which include his philosophical reflections, political vision, and detailed records of Israel’s founding, were originally published over several decades. However, many volumes had become difficult to access, with some out of print for years. The new initiative seeks to preserve these texts for future generations, ensuring that Ben-Gurion’s ideology and leadership principles remain a vital part of Israel’s national discourse.