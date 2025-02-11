TAU Unbound: Prof. Uri Ben-David is unlocking the secrets of cancer

In this episode of TAU Unbound, host Ido Aharoni sits down with Prof. Uri Ben-David, a leading cancer researcher from Tel Aviv University’s Faculty of Medicine. At the Ben David Lab, his team focuses on an understudied trait of cancer—aneuploidy, the presence of an abnormal number of chromosomes in cancer cells. While this genetic instability is a hallmark of tumors, its implications for treatment are still being uncovered.

Aharoni and Ben-David explore how aneuploidy contributes to cancer evolution and what this means for future therapies. They discuss the complexity of cancer as a disease, emphasizing that “there will never be a cure for cancer. There will be multiple cures for multiple cancers, because cancer is like an umbrella name for a family of diseases.”

The conversation also delves into precision medicine, a rapidly evolving field thanks to advancements in genetic research and artificial intelligence. “We are definitely heading toward the precision cancer medicine era,” Ben-David explains. “It’s becoming more and more granular, more and more precise… eventually, we will have the entire DNA sequence of every tumor and apply our biological knowledge to tailor the best treatment for each patient.”

This episode offers groundbreaking insights into cancer biology and treatment strategies. It illuminates how research bridges the gap between understanding the disease and developing effective therapies.

This article was written in cooperation with Tel Aviv University.