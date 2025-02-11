Majority of Israelis support Trump's Gaza plan, relocation of Palestinians in exclusive 'Post' poll

A majority of Israelis (65%) support US President Donald Trump's plan to take over Gaza, and believe it is the best solution to end the war in Gaza, an exclusive Jerusalem Post poll carried out by Dr. Menachem Lazar's Panel4All revealed on Tuesday.

Further, only 16% of respondents stated that they do not support the president's plan, with 10% claiming the plan is morally reprehensible due to it necessitating the forced displacement of Palestinians, while 6% say there are more preferable solutions to be implemented.

Trump's plan carries almost total support among coalition voters, with 88% of right-leaning Israelis voicing their support for the plan. In comparison, 51% of opposition voters, a small majority, support the plan.

One-in-three Israelis support Jewish state 'from the river to the sea'

A plurality of 35% of Israeli respondents stated that one Jewish state, 'from the river to the sea,' is the best solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, while 29% noted their support for a two-state solution. In contrast, only 6% of total respondents, which constitutes 4% of left-leaning respondents and 5% of right-wing respondents, said they would support the establishment of an inclusive state for all its citizens.

The remaining 30% of respondents noted that none of the options presented in the poll would constitute an appropriate solution to the conflict. Infographic of results from an exclusive Jerusalem Post poll, February 11, 2025 (credit: RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)

When asked on Trump's motivations behind his plan to take control of the Gaza Strip, only 14% of respondents said that the US president has Israel's best interests in mind, while close to half of respondents (49%) said that, while Trump did have Israeli interests in mind, they were not his main consideration. This sentiment was shared by 57% of right-wing voters, along with 44% of left-wing respondents.

Just over a quarter, or one-in-four Israelis (27%), stated that Trump's Gaza plan mainly serves American national interests or the president's own personal interests, a figure which includes 19% of Israelis who support Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition. Furthermore, only 3% of respondents noted that Trump failed to take Israeli interests into account, with 7% responding they do not know.

What is Israel's preferred 'day after' plan in Gaza?

The exclusive poll, which included responses from 500 Israeli Jews and Arabs over 18 and was carried out over the past two days, also included a separate questions asking respondents what is the most appropriate "day after" plan in Gaza. Over a half of coalition voters (52%) and a little under half of opposition voters (46%), or 43% of all respondents, stated that Trump's plan would be the most preferable, contingent on the willing relocation of Gazans, rather than forceful. Infographic of results from an exclusive Jerusalem Post poll, February 11, 2025 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Some 19% of respondents, including one-in-three left-leaning voters, noted their preferred 'day-after' vision would be the transfer of Gaza to be placed under the responsibility of neighboring Arab states such as Egypt, along with Saudi Arabia and Gulf states such as Qatar. In contrast, only 10% of right-wing voters stated their support for such a solution.

A similar 19% also stated their support for a full Israeli occupation of the Gaza Strip, which would include the establishment of a military governing body and resettlement of Jews in the area. This option was preferred by 31% of coalition voters, while only 6% of opposition voters answered similarly. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Only 7% of respondents, all left-leaning, voiced support for the transfer of the Gaza Strip under the control of the Palestinian Authority, while a similar percentage of respondents firmly noted that "there is no solution" for Gaza. Some 5% of respondents noted that a different solution not mentioned in the poll, would be preferable.