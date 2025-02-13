Netanyahu at trial: Political persecution guiding double standards on politician-media relations

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserted that he was the target of political and media persecution at his Wednesday corruption trial testimony in Tel Aviv, charging the prosecution for exaggerating standard politician-news outlet interactions to make the case of a media bribery scheme.

"This is political persecution that continues to this day, including yesterday, and two of my spokespeople are being wrongfully accused," said Netanyahu, referencing the aides indicted Tuesday for harassing state's witness and former Communication Ministry director Shlomo Filber.

The defense highlighted its claims that Walla was not fertile ground for a deal with co-defendant and ex-Walla owner Shaul Elovitch and its narrative of Netanyahu as a target of persecution by demonstrating that Walla operated with extreme prejudice against him.

Netanyahu said that while preparing for the trial, he discovered that the outlet was a "kind of 'cult' that sees me as an enemy of the people. The book 1984 -- that's me, the enemy of the people."

"How can the prosecution say that there were contacts with the Walla people and that there was an unusual response?! [former Walla CEO Ilan]Yeshua sees me as an existential disaster for the country, [former editor-in-chief Avi] Alkalai hates me," said Netanyahu. "This permeates the entire outlet. A closed outlet -- a cult." PM Benjamin Netanyahu at the Tel Aviv District Court. (credit: TOMER APPELBAUM/POOL)

Netanyahu said that he was perceived by Walla staff as being like a North Korean dictator.

The editor-in-chief and other officers of Walla were ideologues in favor of Netanyahu's opposition, said the prime minister, and it was deemed normal and not questioned to write negative articles about him and support the political left, but anything in favor of the right was viewed with suspicion.

"Support for the right? Suspicious. Support for the left? Natural," said Netanyahu.

How should politicians and media communicate?

The prime minister and Defense Attorney Amit Haddad highlighted conversations between ex-Walla CEO Ilan Yeshua and President Isaac Herzog to demonstrate how communication between politicians and the media was the norm, except if Netanyahu was involved. In a conversation with Herzog about pre-election polls, Yeshua congratulated the then-Zionist Union leader for positive polling, telling him, "Don't hesitate for my help and text me any time."

Netanyahu said that there was no indication of bribery in the correspondence but an understanding between ideological compatriots, and it was the same between him and co-defendant and ex-Walla owner Shaul Elovitch.

Though the prosecution's Case 4000 theory was that Netanyahu sought to change policies to benefit the ex-Walla owner's Bezeq telecommunications company in exchange for positive coverage, according to Netanyahu his co-defendant didn't do much to ensure his side of the supposed bargain.

Defense Attorney Amit Haddad read to the court messages between then-Walla CEO Ilan Yeshua and Elovitch, in which the owner decided to not remove a negative article about Netanyahu's son.

Netanyahu asked how there could be an agreement if Elovitch didn't remove a negative story about his son, adding that this came during the election period.

Netanyahu said that the Walla writers kept hitting "a hammer on my head all the time, during the money time of the elections."

In another instance, Netanyahu made what he said was a rare call to Elovitch about an article that actually mattered to him, but the then-Walla owner did nothing to help him.

The article, which was about Netanyahu's wife, "actually hurt him" but Elovitch didn't see that there was a change or removal of the article.

In another instance, Netanyahu asserted that one piece of evidence of a bribery scheme that the prosecution had included in the indictment as a demand by the leader's team was a general press release

"There is a limit to this absurdity," said Netanyahu, almost swearing in English before stopping himself. "What the --?"

With such examples, Haddad challenged the reasoning behind the indictment describing Walla news coverage about the Israeli leader as "exceptional" and thereby rousing suspicion for a bribery scheme. Haddad questioned what the claim of exceptionality was compared to, and that they needed to establish the norm to make such a claim.

"You don't need to be a genius, even an idiot can understand," said Haddad.

The series of articles presented to Netanyahu for similar commentary wore on Judge Moshe Bar-Am, who criticized the defense team for the repetitiveness of their arguments. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Tel Aviv District Court, February 12, 2025. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Bar-Am was not the only person short on patience at the hearing. The testimony saw a fierce exchange between the prosecution and the defense, with the prosecution attacking Haddad for asking leading questions and making statements during the examination. Haddad grew angry when the prosecution claimed that he was lying during his remarks.

Haddad also issued a scathing rebuke of the media for "bringing politics into the courtroom" and harassing his client when journalists in the pews queried him as he returned from a break.

Journalists filmed Netanyahu with their phones and challenged him for updates on the Hamas hostage situation. The customary photography at the beginning of the hearing had not been held, so journalists were allowed to film at the end of the break.

Judge Rivka Friedman-Feldman chastised the media -- especially when they attempted to explain themselves -- asserting that the courtroom was for legal deliberations, not for conversation or interviews.

The break that Netanyahu had returned from was one of two that he had requested to attend to government business. As with many of the hearings, Netanyahu had received an envelope with sensitive information. Early into the afternoon, the court held a brief recess so that Netanyahu could consult with Defense Minister Israel Katz.