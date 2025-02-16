Anan Safadi: A pioneer of English-language journalism in Israel

Anan Safadi, a distinguished journalist and a trailblazer in English-language news in Israel, passed away at the age of 92.

Throughout his extensive career, he made significant contributions to Israeli journalism, notably through his work at The Jerusalem Post and his instrumental role in establishing the English-language news division of Israeli government television, known as IBA News.

He is credited with founding the 21:00 evening English news program, which became a vital source of information for English-speaking audiences in the region.

Safadi’s career coincided with pivotal moments in Middle Eastern history, including landmark peace initiatives. In November 1977, Egyptian President Anwar Sadat made a historic visit to Jerusalem, leading to the Camp David Accords in 1978 and the subsequent Egypt-Israel Peace Treaty in 1979. Safadi provided in-depth coverage of these events, offering analysis and insights that highlighted his deep understanding of the region’s complexities.

In 1994, the Israel-Jordan Peace Treaty was signed, normalizing relations between the two nations. Safadi’s reporting during this period shed light on the intricacies of the negotiations and the broader implications for Middle Eastern diplomacy. Safadi alongside Frank Sinatra at a benefit for the city of Nazareth. (credit: Courtesy)

In the early 1960s, Safadi was part of a campaign promoting the city of Nazareth, a city whose municipal symbol he had designed.

This led to multiple projects with the same goal, with one including Frank Sinatra. Another included Paul Newman.

Journalistic integrity to a new level

His commitment to journalistic integrity occasionally placed him at odds with regional authorities. Notably, after publishing a series of articles on internal political developments in Egypt, including reports of a power struggle between Vice President Hosni Mubarak and close associates of President Anwar Sadat, the Egyptian government barred him from returning to the country.

Beyond his professional achievements, Safadi was a devoted family man. He is survived by his wife, Cathrine, and their four sons: Omayya, Sameer, Seif El-Deen (known as Eddy), and Tarek.

Anan Safadi’s legacy as a pioneering journalist continues to be remembered by those who followed his work and by the many journalists he mentored throughout his career.