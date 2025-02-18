Senior ultra-Orthodox rabbi instructs his constituents to withdraw from Zionist institutions

Rabbi Dov Landau, one of the most senior leaders of the Lithuanian ultra-Orthodox community in Israel, has directed representatives of the Degel HaTorah political party to withdraw from all participation in Zionist institutions, citing irreconcilable ideological differences with Zionism's secular foundations.

In a letter published Tuesday in the ultra-Orthodox daily Yated Ne'eman, Landau wrote: "Zionism is a movement whose purpose is to establish the Jewish people on an explicitly secular foundation, rooted in heresy and rebellion against divine sovereignty." He further stated, "There is no allowance to participate with them, serve in any role within their institutions, or vote in their elections in any form whatsoever."

The rabbi emphasized that involvement in these institutions constitutes support for beliefs contradictory to traditional Jewish values, warning that it leads to "desecration of God's name."

A shift in WZO dynamics

Landau's statement came amid broader debates over the role of ultra-Orthodox and religious communities in Zionist institutions. The World Zionist Organization (WZO), founded in 1897 by Theodor Herzl, oversees critical institutions such as the Jewish Agency for Israel, the Jewish National Fund (JNF), and Keren Hayesod.

A shift toward religious, right-wing factions in these institutions has been evident in recent years. As reported by The Jerusalem Post in 2020, elections for the 38th World Zionist Congress (WZC) saw Orthodox slates gain significant ground, with the Eretz HaKodesh faction—a coalition of conservative religious-Zionist and ultra-Orthodox figures—receiving over 20,000 votes. Their platform notably avoided the terms "Zionist" or "State of Israel" and reassured potential voters that participation in WZO elections did not imply ideological alignment with Zionism. View of Rabbi Dov Landau's letter published in Yated Ne'eman. (credit: screenshot)

The Post also reported that Eretz Hakodesh appealed to ultra-Orthodox voters by highlighting what they perceived as efforts by liberal Jewish movements to erode traditional religious practices in Israel. One of their campaign messages warned against growing religious pluralism, including non-Orthodox prayer services at the Western Wall.

Theological divide

Landau's opposition to Zionist institutions is rooted in long-standing ultra-Orthodox theology, which rejects the Zionist project as a secular-nationalist enterprise. His letter underscored this view:

"Zionism is a movement whose purpose is to establish the Jewish people on an explicitly secular foundation, rooted in heresy and rebellion against divine sovereignty. All the national institutions are built upon this ideology. There is no allowance to participate with them, serve in any role within their institutions, or vote in their elections in any form whatsoever. Doing so constitutes support for heresy and desecration of God's name," he wrote on Tuesday.

Landau clarified that participation in Israeli parliamentary elections is permitted based on directives from earlier rabbinic authorities, who saw it as a necessary measure to protect the religious character of the Jewish state. However, involvement in the Zionist Organization or affiliated bodies is seen as fundamentally incompatible with religious principles.

Dr. Yizhar Hess, deputy chairman of the World Zionist Organization (WZO) and a representative of the Conservative movement, expressed disappointment over the potential resignation of Degel HaTorah representatives:"I admit I would feel sorrow if Degel HaTorah representatives are forced to resign from the Zionist Congress and national institutions. The fact that ultra-Orthodox, Reform, and Conservative representatives were able to rise above their differences and sign a joint coalition agreement gave me a sense of optimism. We learned to get to know each other, to argue, but also to find agreement on many issues—and even to share moments of laughter. When you work together for common goals, you draw closer." Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Hess added that the connections forged through these interactions have had a humanizing effect:

"More than once, I wondered if Yisrael Litov (Degel HaTorah/Eretz Hakodesh) and Ronit Beitner (Women of the Wall/Reform Movement) would have had the chance to meet—let alone become friends—if not for their countless meetings around the same table and joint visits to various projects."

Implications for Degel HaTorah

The decision to withdraw from Zionist institutions could have practical implications for Degel HaTorah, which is part of the United Torah Judaism (UTJ) faction in the Knesset. UTJ has historically avoided ideological support for Zionism while engaging with state mechanisms to secure funding for religious education and other community needs.

Degel HaTorah's future involvement in international Jewish forums, such as the WZC, remains uncertain following this directive. The WZC, which meets every five years, influences billions of dollars in funding for Zionist and Jewish educational initiatives worldwide.

Jeremy Sharon contributed to this report.