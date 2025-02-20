Is the UNRWA ban in east Jerusalem another ‘Israblof’? - analysis

An “Israblof” is a combination of the words “Israel” and “bluff”. It refers to a common occurrence in Israeli politics, where what is presented as a solution to a problem ends up being a bluff, or, in other words, nothing at all.

The case of the law to ban UNRWA’s operations in east Jerusalem seems to be an example. The law passed with a large majority and was supported by an array of MKs from both the coalition and opposition. It stated, simply, that UNRWA “will not operate any representative office, provide any service, or conduct any activity, directly or indirectly, in the sovereign territory of the state of Israel.”

The law came into effect on January 31, after a three-month preparation period. The Jerusalem Ministry and Jerusalem Municipality announced that they had prepared a series of measures to replace UNRWA’s education, health, and sanitation services in east Jerusalem.

Enforcement attempts this week, however, showed that Israeli officials were not given the tools to implement the law. A municipality official visited an UNRWA vocational center in Kfar Aqab. She left soon afterward. The official was accompanied by police, who waited outside. The police said that officers were assaulted by stone throwers, and that they responded using riot dispersal methods. Yisrael Hayom quoted an official in the National Security Council as saying that the incident was a “farce”.

At roughly the same time, three education ministry officials visited three UNRWA schools in east Jerusalem, citing a lack of permit to operate the school. The ministry contends that the UNRWA schools require a permit to operate, but an UNRWA official said that such a permit had never been required before. The UNRWA official described the scene as "Kafkaesque".

There was no indication that the municipality and education ministry officials were aware of each other’s actions.

Israel fumbling laws it itself decided to enact

Whether or not one believes the action against UNRWA to be justified, Israel is fumbling even laws that it itself decided to enact. Its ability to enforce the law regarding east Jerusalem is unclear, and the “alternate solutions” proposed for east Jerusalem children have yet to be tested, and may be ineffective.

In the meantime, east Jerusalem parents and children, who hold Israeli identity cards and to whom Israel is legally required to provide the same rights it provides to other Jerusalemites, must deal with the uncertainty in the middle of a school year.

Legislators and policy makers would do well to think through the actions they decide to enact, prior to their enactment.